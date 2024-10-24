ITECH Electronics Showcases at The Battery Show North America with the Spotlight Product Series IT6600C Bidirectional DC Power Supply
ITECH Electronics made a significant impact at the recent The Battery Show North America, Detroit, Oct. 8-10, 2024, with the debut of its IT6600C series bidirectional power supply as the highlight of its booth.
Detroit, MI, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ITECH Electronics made a significant impact at the recent The Battery Show North America, Detroit, Oct. 8-10, 2024, with the debut of its IT6600C series bidirectional power supply as the highlight of its booth. Known for its high power density, the IT6600 series captivated the attention of both industry professionals and media representatives. It can output the maximum power up to 42kW in a single 3U unit which is rare seen in the industry. And the power can be extended to 10MW+ after parallel connection. This powerful product series offers a range of innovative features that cater to modern power testing needs. IT6600C series is not only a power supply, but also an excellent electronic load. It brings you a new experience during the high-power complex testing in the fields of automobiles, energy storage, industry, green energy and so on and provides strong support for R&D, verification, production, etc.
In addition to its exhibition success, the IT6600 series has also been shortlisted for the Elektra Awards 2024 in the "Test Product of the Year" category, organized by Electronics Weekly. ITECH is notably the only Asian brand to be included in this prestigious list of nominees, marking a significant achievement for the company.
ITECH Electronics, a professional provider of power electronics testing instruments and solutions, has brought to the market 60+ series and 1000+ product models, including AC/DC programmable power supply, AC/DC programmable electronic load, 2 in 1 regenerative power system, gird simulator, bidirectional DC power supply, source meter, battery simulator, PV simulator, power meter, battery IR tester, ATE system, etc.
With the leading technologies of power testing, ITECH provides wide range products up to 2250V, 10,000A, 10MW. In addition to the multiple functions, ITECH keeps breaking boundaries and increase the power density to 42kW in a single 3U unit. We focus on R&D and products upgrading. Every year, there are at least 6 new product series to be released to the market which keep the same pace with the industrial development trends.
ITECH presents more than 20 test solutions which can be applied to various industry fields, such as EV, solar and energy storage, battery and battery recycling, automotive electronics, semiconductor, commercial aviation, healthcare, education, 5G, IoT and so on.
ITECH’s products have appeared in 70+ countries and areas. Aimed to empower the electrified and sustainable future, ITECH continues to contribute with high performance, stable and breakthrough power test solutions and products.
Contact
Jenny Zhuang
www.itechate.com
www.itechate.com
