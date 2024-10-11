MES Expands Internationally with the Acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada
Halifax, Canada, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MES is pleased to announce the acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada, representing it first international expansion in the uniform business. This strategic acquisition allows MES to strengthen its network, capabilities, and expertise in the first responder uniform market across North America. With a strong track record of growth across Canada, Frontline Outfitters will enable MES to serve customers throughout the country.
The team at Frontline Outfitters has decades of experience in Public Safety uniform and outerwear distribution, providing high-quality products and exceptional service to law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, and correctional services across Canada. Frontline Outfitters specializes in creating and managing tailored programs for each agency, ensuring efficient and consistent delivery that meets their specific needs. Their offerings include top brands such as Elbeco, Preserver, Uncle Mikes, Cobmex, US Armor, Merrell & Bates Footwear and many more.
"The acquisition of Frontline Outfitters reflects our commitment to growth in Canada and our ongoing mission to protect public safety professionals worldwide," said Marvin Riley, CEO of MES. "By uniting MES's resources with the expertise of Frontline Outfitters, we are positioned to offer a seamless, worry-free experience for agencies and businesses of all sizes and sectors. Our unwavering focus on quality, meticulous attention to detail, and dedication to our customers will continue to guide us in this next chapter."
“We are excited to partner with MES and leverage their technology and resources to enhance the service we provide to our customers across Canada," said John Allen, President of Frontline Outfitters, and Paul Gibbons, Vice President of Frontline Outfitters. "This is the perfect next step in the evolution of Frontline Outfitters as we continue to provide high-quality uniform and equipment products and services. MES's product offering significantly expands our potential, and their next-level technology, including advanced online ordering software and logistical expertise, will help us better service our customers. We remain dedicated to serving our customers with the same passion and care they've come to expect, and now, with the enhanced capabilities our clients have been asking for, we can offer a more well-rounded array of solutions.”
About MES
"Established in 2001, Municipal Emergency Services (MES) has rapidly become a leading provider of premium equipment and uniforms for the fire service and law enforcement industries. In addition to offering products from the top names in fire equipment, MES is also a leader in uniform solutions. We provide fully customizable uniform options tailored to the specific needs of our clients, featuring top brands such as 5.11 Tactical, Elbeco, First Tactical, Point Blank, and other leading names in uniforms, body armor, and duty gear. With the largest network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians, and in-house service centers strategically located across the United States, MES is committed to delivering top-quality products backed by exceptional service.".
About Frontline Outfitters
Frontline Outfitters is a leading provider of Public Safety uniforms and outerwear in Canada since 2010. The company specializes in developing tailored, agency-specific programs, offering high-quality products and exceptional service to fire departments, law enforcement, EMS, and correctional services nationwide.
