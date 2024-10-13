Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Storm Guardian Generators, LP and Liberty Service Partners
Alvin, TX, October 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Storm Guardian Generators, LP & Liberty Service Partners. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for Liberty Service Partners as they work to achieve scale through acquisitions and continue to expand their geographical presence.
Storm Guardian Generator, LP, established in 2006, operates two locations—one in Alvin, Texas, and the other in Austin, Texas. The company specializes in commercial and residential electrical services, plumbing services, generator retail sales, and generator installations. In addition, Storm Guardian Generator offers turnkey installation and long-term preventative maintenance contracts for both commercial and residential projects. The seller has worked throughout Central Texas, providing quality service to a diverse clientele.
Liberty Service Partners, based in New York, is a private equity firm dedicated to partnering with and growing American businesses through majority-control investments. Committed to growth, the firm brings resources to scale and collaborates with founders who share a similar vision. As an extension of a family office that grew and sold a family business to private equity, Liberty Service Partners understands the significance of the founder's team, vision, and legacy to the company and its community. The firm emphasizes certainty, flexibility, and speed in its transactions and investment partnerships, making decisions that focus on growth and value creation, including ongoing reinvestments in the business.
"Liberty Service Partners is happy to announce our partnership with Storm Guardian Generators. Benchmark International was able to find a diamond in the rough and facilitated a clean process. We look forward to the continued success of Storm under the LSP umbrella." - Nick Rossino, Head of M&A at Liberty Service Partners
"It has been truly rewarding to support our client in reaching this milestone. Alongside the Benchmark International team, I wish the Storm Guardian Generator team and Liberty Service Partners great success and growth as they work together to build an even brighter future." – Jeffrey Garza, Deal Associate with Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
