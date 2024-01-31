MOD Hair Salon Celebrates 10 Years with a Spectacular Anniversary Party
MOD Hair Salon celebrated its 10th anniversary on January 27, 2024, with a lively party featuring a gourmet charcuterie board and spiked kombucha. The event was a hit, with a great turnout and fun activities, including raffle drawings where clients' kids participated. Owner Casey Brookshire expressed gratitude for the community's support and hinted at future events. The salon remains committed to providing exceptional services and fostering strong client relationships.
Vista, CA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MOD Hair Salon marked a significant milestone on January 27, 2024, celebrating its 10th anniversary with a vibrant party that brought together clients, friends, and family. The event showcased the salon's commitment to community and client engagement.
Guests enjoyed a delightful evening featuring a gourmet charcuterie board, a dessert table, hot chocolate bar, Booze Brothers beer and spiked kombucha on tap. The cozy atmosphere was enhanced by a playlist featuring a World Beats playlist and a stylized lounge area, making it the perfect setting for socializing and relaxation.
One of the highlights of the evening was the raffle, where the children of salon clients participated in the drawings, adding a joyful touch to the festivities. The turnout was fantastic, with many attendees expressing their appreciation for the event and inquiring about future gatherings.
“We had such a wonderful time celebrating with our clients and their families,” said Casey Brookshire, owner of MOD Hair Salon. “The beautiful patio area outside of our salon was the perfect backdrop for this celebration, and we look forward to hosting more events in the future.”
As MOD Hair Salon looks ahead to its next decade, plans for future events are already in the works, fueled by the enthusiasm from this anniversary celebration.
For more information about MOD Hair Salon or to stay updated on future events, please contact Casey at style@modhairsalon.com.
About MOD Hair Salon
MOD Hair Salon has been a cornerstone of the community for the past ten years, providing exceptional hair services and fostering relationships with clients. With a focus on creativity and customer satisfaction, MOD Hair Salon is dedicated to making every visit a memorable experience.
Casey Brookshire
(760) 998-1663
modhairsalon.com
instagram.com/modhairsalonvista
