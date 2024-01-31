MOD Hair Salon Celebrates 10 Years with a Spectacular Anniversary Party

MOD Hair Salon celebrated its 10th anniversary on January 27, 2024, with a lively party featuring a gourmet charcuterie board and spiked kombucha. The event was a hit, with a great turnout and fun activities, including raffle drawings where clients' kids participated. Owner Casey Brookshire expressed gratitude for the community's support and hinted at future events. The salon remains committed to providing exceptional services and fostering strong client relationships.