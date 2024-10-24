Design Your Italy Launches New Winter Destinations: South Tyrol, Valle d'Aosta, Trentino
Boutique Travel Design Company Unveils Curated Winter Experiences Combining Luxury, Adventure, and Authentic Italian Charm
Milan, Italy, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Design Your Italy, a boutique travel design company specializing in tailor-made itineraries, is thrilled to introduce its exclusive new winter destinations for the upcoming season. These bespoke winter journeys invite travellers to explore the gems of Italy’s northern regions, where world-class skiing, high-altitude culinary delights, and rejuvenating wellness retreats await.
“We are seeing a growing trend of travellers craving more authentic, slower-paced experiences, especially in winter and we’re excited to offer these new winter destinations that truly capture the essence of slow travel and luxury in Italy,” said Vanya Mavrodieva, Founder of Design Your Italy. “Our new winter destinations offer exactly that—intimate, bespoke adventures that allow our clients to connect with Italy’s rich heritage, stunning natural beauty, and world-renowned gastronomy.”
Catering to independent travellers seeking unique and authentic experiences, Design Your Italy’s new winter offerings include South Tyrol, Valle d'Aosta, and Trentino, combining dazzling natural beauty with unparalleled hospitality and rich cultural heritage.
South Tyrol: A Winter Paradise for Skiers and Food Lovers
With 130 km of pristine ski slopes—including iconic runs such as Sellaronda, Vallon, and Gran Risa—South Tyrol’s Alta Badia is a dream destination for winter sports enthusiasts, and promises exhilarating adventures for all skill levels. After a day on the slopes, guests can indulge in South Tyrol's superb hospitality, enjoying Michelin-starred dining experiences and cosy alpine lodges, where traditional Italian and Austrian flavours blend seamlessly.
Valle d'Aosta: High-Altitude Flavours and Ancient Traditions
Set against the backdrop of Europe’s highest peaks, Valle d'Aosta offers a truly unique winter experience. Known for its medieval fortresses and ancient traditions, this region is a haven for culture lovers and adventurers alike. Ski the famed Courmayeur slopes or explore the region’s vast terrain, then savour high-altitude cuisine in local mountain huts, where dishes feature bold flavours and regional ingredients. Valle d'Aosta’s charming alpine villages provide the perfect escape for those looking to immerse themselves in Italy’s rich legacy.
Trentino: A Winter Wellness Retreat for Mind, Body, and Soul
For travellers seeking a reviving winter getaway, Trentino is the ideal destination. This breathtaking region offers a winter detox experience, with wellness retreats designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. Nestled in the Italian Alps, Trentino's resorts combine spa treatments, thermal baths, and organic cuisine, providing a holistic escape from the fast pace of everyday life. Guests can unwind amidst snow-covered landscapes, enjoying meditative snowshoeing walks, and scenic mountain views that promote deep relaxation.
