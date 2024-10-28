CareSmartz360 to Take Center Stage at the HCAOA’s National Home Care Conference 2024
CareSmartz360 will exhibit at HCAOA’s National Home Care Conference 2024 (October 28-29 at Hyatt Regency Bellevue in Bellevue, Washington). See live demonstrations, unlock their exclusive offer, and network with industry leaders.
Bellevue, WA, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CareSmartz360, a leading provider of all-in-one home care solutions, will be exhibiting at the 2024 Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) National Home Care Conference, happening from October 28-29 at Hyatt Regency Bellevue in Bellevue, Washington.
For all those starting out in the home care industry and veterans alike, this is the premier conference that promises insights and inspiration for those dedicated to delivering top-notch care.
Why is this conference a must-attend?
This year’s theme is all about future-proofing home care with cutting-edge solutions, strategic learning, and, of course, immense networking opportunities.
It's the cornerstone event that highlights how home care agencies can support older adults, individuals with disabilities, and veterans while evolving with the industry's ever-changing landscape.
The conference is future-focused; agencies will have access to the latest trends, crucial policy updates, and cutting-edge technologies—all at their fingertips.
CareSmartz360 will be a part of this extraordinary lineup, showcasing their revolutionary solutions that will transform how agencies manage their home care business.
Team CareSmartz360 at Booth #215: What can providers expect?
The CareSmartz360 booth will be the hotspot of home care providers as their team will introduce agency owners to the innovations that are setting the industry standard. From smart scheduling to advanced AI-based caregiver retention, they’ll bring it all to the table.
The team’s goal is to show prospects how CareSmartz360 can help them carve a clear path toward thriving in this rapidly evolving market.
Agencies are recommended to bring their toughest business challenges for the Caresmartz team to brainstorm solutions, offer insights, and talk shop on how to thrive in the face of demands like compliance, care quality, and staff management.
Home care providers will leave the CareSmartz360 booth equipped with fresh ideas, practical strategies, and a renewed sense of purpose about the possibilities that lie ahead.
What else is in store?
Besides sessions on home care technology, trends, and the industry’s future at the HCAOA National Home Care Conference, attendees will deep dive into pressing topics like affordable care, the growing workforce crisis, and how the home care ecosystem can better support family caregivers.
Speakers will also shed light on the implementation of specific policies to keep up with the rising aging population.
Further, it is the prime event for attendees to network with over 500 home care speakers, industry leaders, and innovators. Here, home care business owners also get the opportunity to exchange ideas and innovations and explore possibilities of collaboration that mutually benefit the parties concerned.
“Our mission has always been to empower home care agencies with technology that drives success,” said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at Caresmartz. “At the HCAOA National Conference, we’re excited to share how our solutions are shaping the future of home care. This industry is evolving quickly, and we’re here to ensure agencies have the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional care.”
Join CareSmartz360 at the industry event of the year
Agencies are invited to visit CareSmartz360 at Booth #215 for a deep dive into the future of home care. Here, they can unlock exclusive tools, discover new efficiencies, and explore strategies that will improve their business operations while keeping their budget in check.
And while they’re there, providers also get a chance to avail CareSmartz360’s power-packed offer: Get up to 50% off for 2024.
This is the golden ticket for agencies to gain a competitive edge and return with renewed enthusiasm, a head full of fresh ideas, and a toolkit packed with innovative solutions.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is an AI-driven, HIPAA-compliant, home care management software designed to meet the diverse needs of agencies and revolutionize their approach to care delivery.
Whether you're a startup or a franchisor, CareSmartz360 equips every home care agency with essential tools to enhance performance and forecast client outcomes.
Its advanced features enable agencies to boost ROI, increase profitability, and ensure compliance—all while on the move.
About HCAOA
The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) plays a crucial role in supporting home care providers by advocating for the industry, shaping policy, and offering valuable resources.
It provides educational opportunities, best practices, and networking platforms that empower agencies to enhance care quality and operational efficiency.
By fostering collaboration among professionals, HCAOA helps providers navigate challenges, address workforce issues, and meet the evolving needs of clients, ensuring they can deliver effective, compassionate care in an increasingly competitive landscape.
