USIS Launches Security and AV Systems Remote Monitoring Solution, Insight
Unified, real-time monitoring of security, AV, and other networked devices from one platform.
Pearl River, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- USIS, a global leader in AV, IT, and security systems design, integration, and support, today announced the launch of its proprietary remote monitoring & management (RMM) platform, Insight. Insight allows organizations of any size to access, inventory, monitor, predict, and resolve multiple AV and security system device types and issues from one platform, without the limitation of hardware specificity. The development and launch of Insight was led by USIS Security Principal and VP, Michael Engblom.
"We explored the market for a remote monitoring solution that could meet both our needs and those of our clients, but there wasn’t an existing option with the comprehensive capabilities we needed," said Engblom. "As a result, we developed a solution ourselves."
USIS’ Insight is a cloud-based solution allowing remote monitoring and management of unlimited IP-addressable devices all from a single dashboard. The proprietary software provides technology managers the ability to gain actionable insights from their devices and to ensure their devices are functioning properly. Insight capabilities include real-time alerts, customizable reporting, generative AI support & proactive recommendation features, and seamless access to USIS service desk & onsite service for remedy escalation and resolution. Insight’s intuitive dashboard gives users the ability to easily set up device categories & models, index devices for asset management, monitor device status & events, and track open service tickets.
"Insight represents our successful advancement in solutions for every phase of our clients’ AV, IT, and security systems investment," said Michael Lagana, USIS President and IT Principal. "We’re confident that Insight’s benefits will resonate with CIOs, technology managers, and other leaders responsible for managing their organization’s entire networked-tech ecosystem. I’m proud of our teams for their commitment to innovation and for consistently delivering reliable, scalable solutions that address our clients’ evolving business needs."
Insight was designed and built with enterprise-level security measures to protect customer data and ensure compliance with industry standards. This includes SOC Type 2 Compliance, AES-256 Encryption, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).
Theresa Hahn
