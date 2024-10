National Good Vibes Day Summit to Feature Global Meditation and 22 Expert Speakers

Odessa, FL, October 19, 2024 --( PR.com )-- In celebration of National Good Vibes Day, Good-Vibes.TV is hosting a free day-long online summit on October 30, 2024, bringing together 22 expert speakers to share powerful insights on how to cultivate positive energy, enhance well-being, and thrive through the power of good vibes.The summit will culminate in a Global Group Meditation using the HeartMath Institute's Global Coherence app, which measures the collective coherent energy of participants worldwide. This event aims to help people tap into peace and groundedness, even amidst life's challenges. With recent hurricanes, natural disasters, and ongoing global stressors, it's more important than ever to stay centered and find peace—much like the eye of the storm, where calm prevails.The event will be live-streamed across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, offering accessibility for participants around the world. To register or learn more, visit https://www.NationalGoodVibesDay.com. "Front-row seats" for the webinar are limited to 250, so early registration is recommended.Featured speakers include:Diann Alexander – Confidence Catalyst & Crystal Bowl CollaboratorHoward Brown – Survivorship Coach & Author of Shining BrightlyDarshan – Astrological Jeweler & Kundalini Yoga TeacherRev. Caroline Dawley – Shaman & AuthorAnnette Dernick – Expert on Peace & Love in CompaniesAnnette Deyhle – HeartMath ScientistSandra Fernandez-Osores – Amazon Planet AdvocateSueZee Finley – Sound Therapist & Founder of the "Happiness Now Network"Kristin Geeslin – Psychic & BEISM TeacherRobert W. Jones – Art of Connection Networking ExpertMichelle Joy – Somatic Activated HealerKarina Kollstrom – "The Property Whisperer"Sherri Leopold – Founder, Stop Self-Bullying MovementJill Lublin – Publicity Expert & Creator of the Kindness CircleThomesa Lydon – SMART Living for SeniorsRon Morehead – Bigfoot Researcher & AuthorDr. Jana Nirvana – Spiritual ArtistMarla Press – Founder of Speakers on Fire AcademyBridget Riggs – Coherence Wellness CoachNefertiti San Miguel – Neurobanist & Mixed Media ArtistElasa Tiernan – Soul GuideLynda Sunshine West – Book Publisher & Author