National Good Vibes Day Summit to Feature Global Meditation and 22 Expert Speakers
Free Day-Long Online Event on October 30, 2024 Offers Good Vibes During Trying Times
Odessa, FL, October 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of National Good Vibes Day, Good-Vibes.TV is hosting a free day-long online summit on October 30, 2024, bringing together 22 expert speakers to share powerful insights on how to cultivate positive energy, enhance well-being, and thrive through the power of good vibes.
The summit will culminate in a Global Group Meditation using the HeartMath Institute's Global Coherence app, which measures the collective coherent energy of participants worldwide. This event aims to help people tap into peace and groundedness, even amidst life's challenges. With recent hurricanes, natural disasters, and ongoing global stressors, it's more important than ever to stay centered and find peace—much like the eye of the storm, where calm prevails.
The event will be live-streamed across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, offering accessibility for participants around the world. To register or learn more, visit https://www.NationalGoodVibesDay.com. "Front-row seats" for the webinar are limited to 250, so early registration is recommended.
Featured speakers include:
Diann Alexander – Confidence Catalyst & Crystal Bowl Collaborator
Howard Brown – Survivorship Coach & Author of Shining Brightly
Darshan – Astrological Jeweler & Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Rev. Caroline Dawley – Shaman & Author
Annette Dernick – Expert on Peace & Love in Companies
Annette Deyhle – HeartMath Scientist
Sandra Fernandez-Osores – Amazon Planet Advocate
SueZee Finley – Sound Therapist & Founder of the "Happiness Now Network"
Kristin Geeslin – Psychic & BEISM Teacher
Robert W. Jones – Art of Connection Networking Expert
Michelle Joy – Somatic Activated Healer
Karina Kollstrom – "The Property Whisperer"
Sherri Leopold – Founder, Stop Self-Bullying Movement
Jill Lublin – Publicity Expert & Creator of the Kindness Circle
Thomesa Lydon – SMART Living for Seniors
Ron Morehead – Bigfoot Researcher & Author
Dr. Jana Nirvana – Spiritual Artist
Marla Press – Founder of Speakers on Fire Academy
Bridget Riggs – Coherence Wellness Coach
Nefertiti San Miguel – Neurobanist & Mixed Media Artist
Elasa Tiernan – Soul Guide
Lynda Sunshine West – Book Publisher & Author
Contact
Lesley Klein
727-423-1224
www.Good-Vibes.TV
