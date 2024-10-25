US EPA Approves Locus FS’ Expanded List of Biosurfactants for the Consumer and Industrial Markets
Locus Fermentation Solutions has become the first and only US-based company authorized by the EPA to produce biosurfactants at commercial volumes under expanded Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) registration. This approval positions Locus FS as the leading domestic producer of 100% bio-based glycolipid biosurfactants, providing formulators with scalable, eco-friendly alternatives to chemicals in agriculture, oil & gas, industrial applications, home care, personal care and more.
Solon, OH, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a critical advancement for US production of 100% bio-based ingredients, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), a domestic biomanufacturing leader, announced expansion of Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA) registration for its biosurfactants from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The approval makes Locus FS the first and only domestic biosurfactant supplier that can produce commercial volumes within the United States, using a diverse range of renewable raw materials. It is a crucial milestone for broadening use of the sustainable ingredients across key applications in agriculture, oil & gas, mining, home care, personal care and industrial.
The Urgent Need for Domestic Production of Biosurfactant Ingredients
The chemical industry is experiencing a rapid and significant shift towards increased adoption of bio-based ingredients. Fermentation-produced biosurfactants have emerged as a top alternative to chemical ingredients due to their unmatched environmental and performance benefits. The versatile and 100% bio-based ingredients can be used in applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial markets.
Because of this, recent legislation has highlighted the urgent need to increase domestic production of these biosurfactant ingredients. However, producing biosurfactants at scale within the U.S. requires EPA TSCA registration through a Premanufacture Notice (PMN) approval process.
Dr. Maxwell Shumba, VP of Global Regulatory Affairs & Strategy for Locus Fermentation Solutions, commented, “Expanding the list of TSCA-approved biosurfactants significantly broadens the availability of sustainable chemical alternatives that prioritize environmental safety and regulatory compliance. Demand from formulators seeking high-performance, eco-friendly biosurfactants has been and continues to be high. The TSCA expansion reaffirms our position as a leading biosurfactant supplier to meet those needs. Our diligent work done over multiple years is revolutionizing the chemical industry while also paving the way for other biosurfactant companies.”
Locus FS: The Only Biosurfactant Supplier That Can Produce Commercial Volumes in the US
Currently, Locus FS stands as the only US biosurfactant producer with PMN, enabling production of the ingredients at commercial volumes. The approval includes both linear and lactonic, and hydrolyzed and non-hydrolyzed versions of the company’s sophorolipids—a type of biosurfactant in the glycolipid class—for use in consumer and industrial applications.
“Other biomanufacturing companies are limited to importing biosurfactants at a significant cost and cannot produce them within the US. Locus FS’ TSCA approval allows us to domestically manufacture an impressive annual volume far larger than what’s typical,” Shumba said. “This regulatory expansion grants Locus FS a significant advantage.”
Locus FS also has REACH registrations from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the UK, enabling distribution of the biosurfactants across the EU and Great Britain through its ingredients division.
Biosurfactants Are a Top Sustainable Ingredient Choice
Locus FS’ biosurfactants offer a solution to regulatory challenges and concerns related to 1,4-Dioxane, Proposition 65 labeling and palm oil production that can be common with other bio-based and chemical ingredients. The biosurfactants are derived from responsibly sourced, 100% renewable resources such as fatty acids and carbohydrates. They are free of palm oil, 1,4-dioxane, formaldehyde, ethylene oxide or other Proposition 65 regulated chemicals. This sustainable approach ensures minimal environmental impact with a low carbon footprint and premium performance.
In addition to being USDA Certified 100% Biobased, readily biodegradable and non-GMO, the biosurfactants are extremely versatile and multifunctional. They have proven success in applications across key global industries such as agriculture, animal nutrition, consumer products, health and wellness, industrial products, mining and oil and gas.
For more information on Locus Fermentation Solutions' TSCA-certified biosurfactants and their application in various industrial and CPG formulations, please visit LocusFS.com.
