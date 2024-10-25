US EPA Approves Locus FS’ Expanded List of Biosurfactants for the Consumer and Industrial Markets

Locus Fermentation Solutions has become the first and only US-based company authorized by the EPA to produce biosurfactants at commercial volumes under expanded Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) registration. This approval positions Locus FS as the leading domestic producer of 100% bio-based glycolipid biosurfactants, providing formulators with scalable, eco-friendly alternatives to chemicals in agriculture, oil & gas, industrial applications, home care, personal care and more.