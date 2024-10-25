EPA Expands TSCA Registration to Full Amphi Biosurfactant Line
Locus FS is now the first US-based company authorized by the EPA to produce biosurfactants at commercial volumes under expanded TSCA registration. This includes the Locus Ingredients division's full line of Amphi sophorolipids, offering formulators USA-made, 100% bio-based alternatives to petrochemical surfactants that can be customized for cleaning, degreasing, and corrosion resistance, while meeting strict regulations.
Solon, OH, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a significant step forward for sustainable ingredient production in the US., Locus Ingredients has announced that its expanded line of Amphi® biosurfactants is now listed on the TSCA Inventory of Chemical Substances. These 100% bio-based ingredients are the first domestically produced sophorolipids—a type of biosurfactant in the glycolipid class—available at commercial scale. They provide formulators in consumer and industrial applications—including cleaning, CASE, paints and inks, agriculture, metalworking and more—a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical surfactants with enhanced performance.
“The expanded TSCA registration allows Locus Ingredients, and our parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions, to meet the growing demand for 100% bio-based solutions in both consumer and industrial markets,” said Jason Clark, SVP for the Locus Ingredients division. “This milestone highlights vital progress for Locus and the rapidly expanding biotech industry. It solidifies our position as the leading domestic biosurfactant supplier.”
Stricter Regulations and Reduced Efficacy in Industrial Products Drive Demand for New Ingredients
Many traditional industrial products, including cleaners and detergents, are seeing reduced efficacy as stricter regulations limit the use of powerful but environmentally harmful ingredients like phosphates and solvents. As a result, these products are less effective in applications such as deep cleaning and stain removal.
Locus Ingredients’ novel sophorolipids offer a wide range of functionality and can either enhance the performance of existing petrochemical-based surfactants or be the foundational surfactant for fully sustainable and eco-friendly products. These sophorolipids are made from responsibly sourced, renewable resources and produced with a low-carbon footprint.
Formulation Flexibility: Novel Glycolipids Enhance Cleaning, Degreasing, and Corrosion Resistance
Amphi sophorolipid biosurfactants have unique attributes that improve performance in various industrial applications like cleaning, degreasing, biofilm removal, corrosion resistance and metalworking fluids. These novel ingredients are proven to enhance penetration, dispersion and suspension properties of end products.
The ingredient line offers formulators flexibility with a range of hydrophilic-lipophilic balance (HLB) and foaming options. One of the most appealing features is the ability to match-pair blend the biosurfactants, enabling custom solutions for solvency and detergency challenges in cleaning applications. Additionally, Amphi sophorolipids are multifunctional and can act as an emulsifier, wetting agent, solubilizer or coalescing agent in addition to its detergency properties.
“Market-ready, TSCA-certified ingredients, like our Amphi line can streamline time-to-market for formulators while offering reduced use rates, lower in-formula costs and superior performance,” said Clark. “We pride ourselves in developing products that are safer for the environment and end users.”
Amphi Biosurfactants Meet Stringent TSCA and USDA Standards for Safe, Sustainable Industrial and Consumer Use
Established in 1976, TSCA gives the EPA the authority to assess and regulate chemical risks to human health and the environment. Amphi’s TSCA registration includes both linear and lactonic, hydrolyzed and non-hydrolyzed glycolipids for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications. The biosurfactants are certified for safe use in industrial and institutional cleaning, metalworking fluids, water treatment, coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and more.Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA)
The entire biosurfactant line is USDA certified 100% Biobased and has EPA Safer Choice certification with additional approval for use in direct release products such as car wash, deck wash or boat cleaners. Ingredients approved for direct release must meet even more stringent guidelines as they bypass sewage treatment or septic systems and are released immediately into the environment.
Amphi sophorolipid biosurfactants are non-GMO, palm oil-free and have the lowest residual oleochemical and free fatty acid content in the market. They are readily biodegradable with no formaldehyde or other Proposition 65 regulated chemicals.
For more information on the high-activity Amphi biosurfactants, their formulation options or to request samples, visit LocusIngredients.com.
About Locus Ingredients
Locus Ingredients is dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in consumer and industrial markets. Using advanced, modular fermentation technology with a low carbon footprint, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are USDA certified as 100% biobased and non-GMO, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each multifunctional ingredient can be used in a multitude of personal care, household and industrial applications, with low usage rates, superb multifunctionality and superior performance. Locus Ingredients is a division of Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusIngredients.com.
Contact
Teresa DeJohn
440-561-0800, Ext. 117
locusingredients.com/
