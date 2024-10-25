EPA Expands TSCA Registration to Full Amphi Biosurfactant Line

Locus FS is now the first US-based company authorized by the EPA to produce biosurfactants at commercial volumes under expanded TSCA registration. This includes the Locus Ingredients division's full line of Amphi sophorolipids, offering formulators USA-made, 100% bio-based alternatives to petrochemical surfactants that can be customized for cleaning, degreasing, and corrosion resistance, while meeting strict regulations.