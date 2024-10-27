Don Mammoser Tours Announces a Guided Wildlife Photo Tour Experience to Photograph the Amazing Birds of Florida
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for February of 2025. Participants will learn how to best capture the amazing birds and other wildlife of Florida, including fishing Osprey, endless colorful birds in flight, nesting herons and much more.
San Francisco, CA, October 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering. This tour offers participants the chance to learn wildlife photography in the beautiful sunshine state of Florida. Come to the East Coast of Florida during the best time of year, when tons of bird species at are annual highs. Participants will be guided by a professional wildlife photographer. Learn simple, and effective bird and wildlife photography techniques. Witness and capture with a camera, the wonderful beauty of flying birds, nesting bird behavior, and endless avian diversity while having a ton of fun traveling and photographing with a like-minded group. Group size is kept small so every person on the tour will have as much personal attention as they wish. Tour begins in Sebastian, Florida during the last week of February 2025. Participants with an interest in wildlife, travel, or even landscape photography will certainly enjoy this trip. Any photographer is welcome, from very beginner to expert, and all will gain something by traveling with an enthusiastic, professional leader who knows exactly where to be for the best wildlife photography of the area.
Contact
Don Mammoser Photo ToursContact
Don Mammoser
303-906-5102
https://donmammoserphoto.com/photo-tours/florida-birds-photo-tour/
