Entrepreneurship Workshop for Women Successfully Concluded by Maharashtra Chamber With PARENTNashik Founder Shreekant Patil

Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce hosted an entrepreneurship workshop for women, featuring key speakers like Sanjay Sonawane and Shreekant Patil. The event emphasized women's growing roles in business and provided insights on new business ideas, government schemes, and financial literacy. Attendees left empowered to pursue entrepreneurship and contribute to the economy.