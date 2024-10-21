Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 7th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit
Military aviation community to convene on January 22-23 in Huntsville, AL.
Huntsville, AL, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amid an era of strategic competition, the Military Services are prioritizing aviation platform modernization and fielding of advanced capabilities to maintain air superiority over increasingly sophisticated adversaries. To this End, Defense Strategies Institutes is excited to announce its 7th iteration of the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit on January 22-23, in Huntsville, AL.
The 2025 Summit will gather members from across the Military Services, DoD, International Partner, Acquisition Authorities, & Industry for in-depth discussions on strategic initiatives and operational goals focused on leveraging emerging capabilities to enhance the technological superiority of military aviation platforms and ensure global air dominance. Senior-level speakers focus on the Army’s Future Vertical Lift portfolio, cutting-edge innovations in military aviation, cost-effective modernization of air platforms, strategies for maintaining operational readiness in a dynamic threat landscape, collaboration with industry, importance of joint operations, and future air combat strategies.
2025 Early Confirmed Speakers
· BG Matthew Braman, USA, Director of Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7
· BG David Phillips, USA, Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation
· BG Phillip Baker, USA, Director, Future Vertical Lift CFT, U.S. Army Futures Command
· Joseph A. Baker, SES, Director of Engineering & Technical Management, F-35 Joint Program Office
· Col. Roger P. Waleski, USA, Commander, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command
· Capt. Dennis Monagle, USN, PM, PMA-266, Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Systems (UAS), NAVAIR
· Capt. Jarrod Hair, USN, PM, Air Combat Electronics (PMA 209), NAVAIR
· Capt. Jerick Black, PM, Strike Planning & Execution Systems (PMA 281), NAVAIR
· Col. Charles Del Pizzo, USMC, Commanding Officer, Marine Operational Test & Evaluation Squadron 1
· Keith Bethell, Director General Air, Defence Equipment & Support- UK MoD
· Rodney Stevens, Deputy PEO Fighters & Advanced Aircraft, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
· MG (Ret.) Kenneth T. Royar, USA, VP & Program Integration Lead, Textron
Event Moderator: MG (Ret.) Jeffrey Schloesser, USA, Executive Vice President, Strategic Pursuits, BELL Advanced Vertical Lift Center
2025 Topics of Discussion
· Shaping the Army Aviation force of the future
· Bolstering international partnerships & collaboration to sustain global aviation dominance
· · Guiding strategy and ensuring effective integration of future capabilities in the air domain
· · Leading Army transformation: strategic concepts & emerging technologies for sustained air dominance
· · Sustaining aviation & missile systems to ensure readiness & reliability
· · Incorporating AI/autonomy to shape the future of aerial dominance
· · Elevating Marine Corps aviation capabilities to achieve air dominance & operational readiness
· · Enhancing USMC & USN ISR capabilities in combat environments
· · Implementing innovative technology solutions to enable Naval Aviation combat
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://aviation.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
