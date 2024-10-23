From Surviving to Thriving: MMA Fighter & WWE Tough Enough Champion Supporting Foster & Homeless Youth

Imagine a school where every child, regardless of their background, has the chance to succeed. That’s the mission of My Life My Power World Inc. (MLMP). They provide support to foster youth, homeless students, and those with special needs. Today, we’re launching a GoFundMe to expand our school system nationwide. Every donation is tax-deductible and will help them reach more kids in need. Join them in changing lives. Founded by Daniel Puder, MLMP has been transforming youth lives since 2010.