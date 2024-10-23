From Surviving to Thriving: MMA Fighter & WWE Tough Enough Champion Supporting Foster & Homeless Youth
Miami, FL, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Imagine a school where every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed. A place where foster youth, homeless students, those with special needs, and behaviorally challenged children are given the tools and support to create a brighter future. That vision is at the heart of My Life My Power World Inc. (MLMP), which today announces the launch of its GoFundMe campaign to raise critical funds for the expansion of its school system nationwide. All donations to the campaign will directly support the growth of MLMP’s schools and continue to provide life-changing opportunities for students across the country. Contributions are 100% tax-deductible.
A Mission to Change Lives
Founded in 2010 by Daniel Puder, a former undefeated MMA fighter and WWE’s Tough Enough Champion, MLMP has spent over a decade providing life-changing education and mentorship to youth facing overwhelming obstacles. Having experienced bullying and being labeled with learning disabilities as a child, Puder understands what it feels like to be overlooked. This has driven his dedication to creating a safe, empowering space where students can thrive, no matter their circumstances. Over the past 14 years, MLMP has developed evidence-based adult and youth programs with six peer-reviewed published studies supporting its approach.
“I have put my time, talent, and treasure into changing lives, and I challenge others to help change the world,” said Dr. Daniel Puder, President and Founder of MLMP. “This GoFundMe campaign is a reflection of our heart for the kids who need it most. By giving them the resources to learn in our schools every day, every young person will have access to a safe, empowering environment where they can envision and achieve their dreams.”
About My Life My Power World Inc.
My Life My Power World Inc. (MLMP) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to providing youth, parents, and communities with guidance in personal development and life skills. MLMP’s mission is to foster thriving communities by addressing issues such as bullying, gang violence, and school dropouts while empowering individuals to build self-esteem, purpose, and a vision for their future.
How to Support
Support for MLMP’s mission can be extended through contributions to the GoFundMe campaign, which will directly impact the expansion of the organization’s schools. Donations are tax-deductible and will help students across the country achieve a brighter future.
Visit the GoFundMe campaign page at: https://gofund.me/16d495a3 to learn more and contribute to making a lasting difference in the lives of young people.
Contact
My Life My PowerContact
Katelyn Paneque
305-487-8359
www.mylifemypower.org
