Achieving Black Start Capabilities for Enhanced Energy Resilience
Distributed energy resources community to convene on October 30-31 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit is quickly approaching next week! The 2024 Summit will convene senior leaders from across DoD, Federal Government, Industry, Research Labs and Academia for discussions surrounding microgrid deployment and implementation to enhance energy security and operational efficiencies across U.S. military bases and installations and provide reliable power for operations across critical infrastructures.
The Summit features a panel discussion with senior level experts to address “Achieving Black Start Capabilities.” This panel will discuss the importance of achieving black start power generation for increased resilience and reliability. Leaders on this panel will discuss challenges to achieving black start, technological solutions such as advanced batteries and microgrids that aid the effort, and why it is important for military installations to advance black start efforts to maintain grid reliability and resilience.
Moderator
· · Ariel Castillo, Solutions Lead Director, Accelerator, MITRE
Panelists
· · Doug Tucker, Director, Installation Energy Policy and Programs, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (DAS), Environment, Safety, & Infrastructure
· · Audrey Oxendine, Energy and Utilities Manager, Army IMCOM Readiness
· · Nicholas Judson, Associate Leader - Energy Systems Group, MIT Lincoln Labs
· · Paul Froutan, Chief Operating Officer, Enchanted Rock
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://microgrids.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Defense Strategies Institute
Jessica Joaquim
201.824.0077
https://microgrids.dsigroup.org/
