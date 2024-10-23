Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Joint Fires Summit
Joint fires community to convene on February 26-27, in Huntsville, AL.
Huntsville, AL, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DoD’s highest defense priority remains to deter an attack against the United States. Therefore, the FY 2025 budget requests $28.4 billion to enhance integrated air & missile-defense capabilities to defend the homeland, U.S. deployed forces, and our allies and partners against the growing missile threat.
To this end, DSI's 4th Annual Joint Fires Summit on February 26-27, 2025 in Huntsville AL, will bring together DoD, Military Services, Combatant Commands, Acquisition Authorities, Industry, and Academia to discuss how they are jointly working toward fielding next-gen, surface-to-surface precision fires to both keep pace with our adversaries & significantly increase range, effects, and lethality over current systems. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Combatant Commands and key acquisition authorities about critical programs and systems being tested and integrated to create a more interoperable, common operating picture.
2025 Early Confirmed Speakers
· · Lt. Gen Michael Lutton, USAF, Deputy Commander, Air Force Global Strike Command Deputy Commander, Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Command
· · MG. Frank Lozano, USA, PEO Missiles and Space
· · MajGen. Daniel Shipley, USMC, Deputy Commander, USMC Forces Pacific
· · Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, USAF, PEO for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, HQAF
· · BG Rory Crooks, USA, Director, Long Range Precision Fires CFT, Army Futures Command
· · Col. Glenn Henke, USA, ADA Commandant & Chief of Air Defense Artillery, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army FCoE and Fort Sill, OK
· · Erin Simpson, Joint Production Acceleration Program Executive Director, OUSD (A&S)
· · Col. Jarrod Stoutenborough USMC, Commanding Officer, Fort Sill Marine School of Fires and Home of Marine Artillery
· · Shannon Clark, Head of Defense Growth, Palantir Technologies
· · Tom Keane, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Anduril
Topics to be covered at the 2025 Summit
· Ensuring a Lethal, Modernized and Survivable Fires Force That is Prepared for the Evolving Nature of Global Conflicts
· Delivering Advanced Capabilities Such as the Joint Fires Network to Help Bolster Deterrence in the INDOPACOM AOR
· Building Missile Defense Capacity With Urgency to Help Spearhead Army Modernization Efforts
· Driving the Development of the JTIC2S to Help Provide Fires Targeting Capability and a Joint Fires Targeting Common Operational Pictures Across Forces
· Fielding Emerging Commercial Technologies to Address USMC Capability Gaps for Loitering Munitions and Fires Capabilities
· Providing Strategic Deterrence, Global Strike, and Combat Support to Increase USAF Fires Capabilities
· Leading Army Initiatives Toward Improving the Strength and Agility of Field Artillery Systems & Munitions to Deliver More Precise, Punishing Effects on the Future Battlefield
· Enabling Higher Capability at a Lower Cost: Revamping DoD’s Foreign Military Sales Process to Balance Speed, Efficiency, and Technology Security
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint Fires Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://fires.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Jessica Joaquim
201.824.0077
https://fires.dsigroup.org/
