Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets
Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture.
Elkhorn, WI, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arrow Sewing®, a leading manufacturer in the sewing furniture industry, has announced the launch of the first-ever dual rail electric lift system for ready-to-assemble (RTA) cabinets. This innovative feature, designed for sewing enthusiasts of all levels, offers enhanced stability and smooth operation, making it easier to adjust sewing machines to the ideal height at the touch of a button.
The introduction of a high-grade electric lift on RTA cabinets marks a significant development in the industry, combining the affordability and convenience of RTA furniture with the premium functionality of a dual rail electric lift. Users can raise and lower their sewing machines – whether lightweight or professional-grade models – without the need for manual adjustments, improving both comfort and productivity during sewing sessions. This ergonomic design is expected to reduce strain and enhance the overall sewing experience.
"We’re thrilled to be the first in the industry to offer the superior dual rail electric lift on ready-to-assemble cabinets," said Dave Krug, COO of Arrow Sewing. "Our mission has always been to help our customers sew in comfort and sew longer with high-quality, functional furniture that enhances their sewing experience. By offering the first dual rail electric lift RTA sewing cabinets, we’re doing just that - combining the convenience and cost savings of at-home assembly with the luxury of powerful, sturdy, dependable electric machine height adjustment."
The Dual Rail Electric Lift is available on several of Arrow Sewing's top models, including the Signature Cabinets (Aussie, Kangaroo & Joey, Wallaby) and the XL Cabinets (Sydney, Sydney Lite, MOD Electric XL). These products offer users a seamless blend of ease, convenience, and advanced sewing technology, delivered in flat-packed form for easy assembly at home.
To find more information on Arrow Sewing or to become a dealer: visit www.arrowsewing.com
Arrow Sewing, a division of TekBrands, has been a trusted name in the sewing and quilting community since 1943, consistently delivering innovative solutions that enhance creative spaces. The company’s new product launch is part of its ongoing effort to combine functionality, affordability, and ergonomic design for sewing enthusiasts everywhere.
TekBrands, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is a multi-channel marketing company that offers a range of innovative solutions across various industries. Its portfolio of brands includes AccuQuilt, June Tailor, Arrow Sewing, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, all of which are recognized for delivering high-quality products aimed at creating joyful customer experiences and streamlining creative processes. Serving a diverse customer base that includes quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, and stationery designers, TekBrands also caters to professionals in the medical, automotive, packaging, and advertising sectors. The company is known for fostering a culture of innovation and dedication among its employees, which is reflected in the satisfaction of its customers. For more information on the brands under the TekBrands umbrella, visit www.TekBrands.com.
The introduction of a high-grade electric lift on RTA cabinets marks a significant development in the industry, combining the affordability and convenience of RTA furniture with the premium functionality of a dual rail electric lift. Users can raise and lower their sewing machines – whether lightweight or professional-grade models – without the need for manual adjustments, improving both comfort and productivity during sewing sessions. This ergonomic design is expected to reduce strain and enhance the overall sewing experience.
"We’re thrilled to be the first in the industry to offer the superior dual rail electric lift on ready-to-assemble cabinets," said Dave Krug, COO of Arrow Sewing. "Our mission has always been to help our customers sew in comfort and sew longer with high-quality, functional furniture that enhances their sewing experience. By offering the first dual rail electric lift RTA sewing cabinets, we’re doing just that - combining the convenience and cost savings of at-home assembly with the luxury of powerful, sturdy, dependable electric machine height adjustment."
The Dual Rail Electric Lift is available on several of Arrow Sewing's top models, including the Signature Cabinets (Aussie, Kangaroo & Joey, Wallaby) and the XL Cabinets (Sydney, Sydney Lite, MOD Electric XL). These products offer users a seamless blend of ease, convenience, and advanced sewing technology, delivered in flat-packed form for easy assembly at home.
To find more information on Arrow Sewing or to become a dealer: visit www.arrowsewing.com
Arrow Sewing, a division of TekBrands, has been a trusted name in the sewing and quilting community since 1943, consistently delivering innovative solutions that enhance creative spaces. The company’s new product launch is part of its ongoing effort to combine functionality, affordability, and ergonomic design for sewing enthusiasts everywhere.
TekBrands, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is a multi-channel marketing company that offers a range of innovative solutions across various industries. Its portfolio of brands includes AccuQuilt, June Tailor, Arrow Sewing, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, all of which are recognized for delivering high-quality products aimed at creating joyful customer experiences and streamlining creative processes. Serving a diverse customer base that includes quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, and stationery designers, TekBrands also caters to professionals in the medical, automotive, packaging, and advertising sectors. The company is known for fostering a culture of innovation and dedication among its employees, which is reflected in the satisfaction of its customers. For more information on the brands under the TekBrands umbrella, visit www.TekBrands.com.
Contact
Arrow SewingContact
Sarah LePage
262-724-8822
www.arrowsewing.com
Sarah LePage
262-724-8822
www.arrowsewing.com
Multimedia
Kangaroo & Joey Electric Sewing Cabinet Product Sheet
Our best selling Kangaroo & Joey Cabinet is one of 6 cabinets now available RTA with dual rail electric lift!
Categories