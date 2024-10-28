Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets

Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture.