Foster Love and the Safelite Foundation Announce New National Partnership to Support Foster Care Community
Brea, CA, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- $1 Million Donation and 100,000 Volunteer Hours to Impact Foster Children Nationwide.
Foster Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care, is honored to announce a groundbreaking visionary partnership with the Safelite Foundation, the charitable arm of Safelite, the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services.
This alliance marks a significant milestone as Foster Love celebrates supporting its one-millionth child in foster care. To recognize this incredible achievement, the Safelite Foundation is investing $1 million and committing 100,000 associate volunteer hours to implement Foster Love initiatives to deliver unexpected happiness in communities across the country.
"Every two minutes, a child enters foster care in our country. We believe that all children deserve happy childhood memories and moments that positively shape and set them up for success as young adults,” said Danny Mendoza, Founder of Foster Love. “Partnering with Safelite, known for its strong dedication to associates, customers, and communities, is a natural fit for us."
Foster Love’s mission aligns with the Safelite Foundation’s three pillars of safety, stability, and a sense of belonging, creating a clear road ahead for those who need it most. "Our brand is driven by our people who take tremendous pride in lending a helping hand to others,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “Over the past 10 years, associates across the country have engaged with Foster Love in multiple ways and shared meaningful and rewarding stories about fostering children or personally experiencing the foster system.”
Together, Foster Love and Safelite Foundation will be advocates for what can often be a forgotten demographic — the foster community. Beyond Safelite’s generous financial commitment and volunteer hours, the Foundation is leading the charge in transforming Safe Spaces nationwide. These redesigned spaces will provide a more positive, comfortable, and welcoming environment, creating a safe haven where families can rebuild bonds.
“We are excited to help shape the future and peace of mind of the children served while opening more dialogue and awareness about the foster system,” Cacchillo said. “Additionally, we are committed to enhancing a foster-friendly workplace at Safelite.”
Danny added: "Safelite has been instrumental in Foster Love's mission for many years, championing an often-overlooked cause. Their dedication to improving outcomes for system-impacted youth has guided us to this groundbreaking moment as they stand alone as our first Visionary Partner. We are deeply grateful to welcome them at this pivotal moment in our history."
For more information about Foster Love and Safelite’s partnership, please visit Safelite.com/Fosterlove or contact:
Gianna Mulkay
Executive Director
Foster Love
714-287-2112
Gianna@fosterlove.com
Wendy Bradshaw
Director of Community Engagement
Safelite
614-210-9453
Fosterlove@safelite.com
Safelite Foundation
Founded in 2005, the Safelite Foundation was established as the company’s charitable arm with one mission: to help those who’ve hit a bump in the road find a clear road ahead. We deliver on this mission through partnership and support of organizations whose focus aligns with our giving priorities: providing safety, stability, and a sense of belonging. Leveraging the size and scale of Safelite’s reach, the Foundation impacts communities on a local, national, and global level with over $29M donated and hundreds of thousands of associate volunteer hours since 2005. For more information, visit Safelite.com/Foundation.
Foster Love, Non-Profit
Founded in 2008, Foster Love is dedicated to transforming the lives of children in the foster care system. We provide resources, support, and a loving community to foster children, foster parents, and adoptive families. Our mission is to ensure that every child experiences the support and stability they deserve. Join us in creating a brighter future for these amazing children through advocacy, education, and compassionate care. Together, we can make a difference. For more information, visit FosterLove.com/Safelite.
