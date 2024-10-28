Minor Use Foundation Awarded $2M Grant from Assisting Specialty Crop Exports Initiative
Foundation to Support ASCE Project “Increasing Data Generation for Codex and Harmonized MRL Setting”
Raleigh, NC, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Minor Use Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization working to expand crop protection solutions for specialty crops, is pleased to announce receipt of a $2 million grant under USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Assisting Specialty Crop Exports (ASCE) Initiative to support the establishment of Codex standards for specialty crops over the next three years.
“The Minor Use Foundation is thrilled to continue its long-standing partnership with USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service under the ASCE Initiative,” stated Foundation Executive Director, Anna Gore. “The Foundation is grateful for USDA’s leadership and is proud to work alongside U.S. growers to strengthen international collaboration and facilitate the trade of specialty crops.”
Work to Be Done
Under the ASCE grant, the Foundation will support the establishment of robust international standards for specialty crops that will enable international increased trade of these high value, nutritious crop, especially for U.S. growers. Activities will support the following objectives:
1. Identify, assess, and prioritize U.S. generated data packages that could be reformatted for consideration and possible granting of Codex MRLs.
2. Reformat, complete additional trials, generate missing data, and submit the complete dossiers for an upcoming JMPR review.
3. Lead international capacity building efforts that increase data generation, data generation capacity, and data sharing, and facilitate international cooperation on pesticide registration and Codex MRL harmonization among global trading communities.
4. Where possible, engage local research institutions and research networks to strengthen and ensure adherence to Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) and expand capacity to generate, share, and submit data.
5. Coordinate and monitor data package submissions´ progress and provide timely reports to stakeholders.
About the Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
The Minor Use Foundation, a non-profit private foundation, was founded in 2018 to promote minor uses and specialty crop pest management solutions for growers globally. Together with its partners and cooperators the Foundation identifies and implements work to expand uses, harmonize MRLs, and support grower needs. For more information, visit www.minorusefoundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates.
Contact
Minor Use Foundation, Inc.Contact
Shannon McNamara
+1-616-607-8634
https://minorusefoundation.org
