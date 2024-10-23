The Transparency Company Launches “TrueReview Certified” Program to Ensure Authenticity of Online Reviews
The “TrueReview Certified” program provides businesses with an independent audit of their customer reviews, ensuring their authenticity and full compliance with the new FTC guidelines. These guidelines prohibit fake reviews, suppressing negative feedback, and undisclosed insider reviews, among other practices. By participating in the program, companies will safeguard themselves from potential fines exceeding $50,000 per violation while promoting transparency and trust with their customers.
Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Transparency Company, a leader in online review verification, is excited to announce the launch of its new “TrueReview Certified” program. This initiative is designed to help businesses comply with the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) latest rule targeting deceptive online reviews, which becomes enforceable on October 13, 2024.
Key Benefits of the “TrueReview Certified” Program:
FTC Compliance: As the FTC cracks down on fake and manipulated reviews, the TrueReview Certified program helps businesses stay compliant, avoiding costly penalties.
Independent Review Audit: The Transparency Company offers a thorough audit of online reviews, ensuring they are genuine and legitimate.
Consumer Trust: Displaying the “TrueReview Certified” badge will signal to consumers that a business’s reviews are authentic, enhancing customer confidence and boosting brand reputation.
“We created TrueReview Certified to offer businesses an effective solution in light of the FTC’s aggressive stance against deceptive review practices,” said Curtis Boyd, CEO of The Transparency Company. “In today’s digital world, review integrity is paramount. Our program not only helps businesses comply with federal regulations but also strengthens their relationships with consumers by providing a trustworthy review system.”
The program launch comes as consumers increasingly rely on online reviews when making purchasing decisions. The TrueReview Certified badge will help businesses distinguish themselves as transparent and customer-centric in a competitive marketplace.
