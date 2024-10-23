The Transparency Company Launches “TrueReview Certified” Program to Ensure Authenticity of Online Reviews

The “TrueReview Certified” program provides businesses with an independent audit of their customer reviews, ensuring their authenticity and full compliance with the new FTC guidelines. These guidelines prohibit fake reviews, suppressing negative feedback, and undisclosed insider reviews, among other practices. By participating in the program, companies will safeguard themselves from potential fines exceeding $50,000 per violation while promoting transparency and trust with their customers.