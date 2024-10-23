BDA Advises Mitsubishi Corporation on Investment in Globe Fintech Innovations
New York, NY, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Mitsubishi Corporation (“MC"), Ayala Corporation (AC), and AC Ventures Holding Corp (ACV) have reached an agreement on MC’s investment in ACV subject to the execution of definitive transaction documents and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. AC is a major conglomerate in the Philippines and ACV currently holds a c.13% stake in Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. (Mynt), the parent company of GCash, the Philippines’ number one finance super app and largest digital cashless ecosystem in the country. Under the terms of the agreement, MC shall acquire a 50% stake in ACV and pursue future investment opportunities.
Please see the full announcement here.
Jeff Acton, Partner and Co-Head of BDA Tokyo, said: “BDA is proud to have advised Mitsubishi on this important investment in Mynt, which is a key step for its digital finance strategy in Asia. We're seeing high growth in the FinTech space in Asia, driving momentum for capital raise and M&A transactions across the region.”
Anindita (Andi) Das, Managing Director and Head of Technology SE Asia, BDA Partners, said: "We are delighted to have advised MC on this landmark transaction. This is BDA’s third recent transaction involving FinTech platforms that are enabling financial inclusion and creating an impact through responsible digital finance solutions. Financial inclusion is a key driver in the growing number of FinTech transactions we are seeing across Asia.
BDA Deal team
Jeff Acton, Partner, Co-Head of Tokyo, Head of Technology, Tokyo
Anindita Das, Managing Director, Head of Technology SE Asia, Singapore
Suguru Sasaki, Director, Tokyo
Rishi Das, Director, Singapore
Ryota Kobayashi, Associate, Tokyo
About Mitsubishi Corporation
Established: April 1, 1950 (Foundation July 1, 1954)
Representative: Katsuya Nakanishi, Representative Director, President and CEO
Number of employees: Non-consolidated 5,421, consolidated 80,037 (as of the end of March 2024)
Business description: The company develops diversified businesses in a wide range of industries through its eight groups: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, S.L.C. (Smart-Life Creation), and Power Solution.
Website: https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Please see the full announcement here.
Jeff Acton, Partner and Co-Head of BDA Tokyo, said: “BDA is proud to have advised Mitsubishi on this important investment in Mynt, which is a key step for its digital finance strategy in Asia. We're seeing high growth in the FinTech space in Asia, driving momentum for capital raise and M&A transactions across the region.”
Anindita (Andi) Das, Managing Director and Head of Technology SE Asia, BDA Partners, said: "We are delighted to have advised MC on this landmark transaction. This is BDA’s third recent transaction involving FinTech platforms that are enabling financial inclusion and creating an impact through responsible digital finance solutions. Financial inclusion is a key driver in the growing number of FinTech transactions we are seeing across Asia.
BDA Deal team
Jeff Acton, Partner, Co-Head of Tokyo, Head of Technology, Tokyo
Anindita Das, Managing Director, Head of Technology SE Asia, Singapore
Suguru Sasaki, Director, Tokyo
Rishi Das, Director, Singapore
Ryota Kobayashi, Associate, Tokyo
About Mitsubishi Corporation
Established: April 1, 1950 (Foundation July 1, 1954)
Representative: Katsuya Nakanishi, Representative Director, President and CEO
Number of employees: Non-consolidated 5,421, consolidated 80,037 (as of the end of March 2024)
Business description: The company develops diversified businesses in a wide range of industries through its eight groups: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, S.L.C. (Smart-Life Creation), and Power Solution.
Website: https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Contact
BDA PartnersContact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Categories