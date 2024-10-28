New Grab Rails and Handles from FDB Panel Fittings
Newly announced by FDB Panel Fittings are these grab rails and handles, offering robust construction and simple front fixing with screws.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Newly announced by FDB Panel Fittings are these grab rails and handles, offering robust construction and simple front fixing with screws. The diecast 250mm grab rail, is complimented with a pair of 190/280mm compatible handles with moulded steel cores and cover plugs for screw head protection/enhanced appearance. They are ideal for machine access, drawers, instruments, doors and general manual handling of industrial equipment.
The Diecast grab rail was especially designed with clean, modern lines in reaction to traditional "commode" style diecast grab handles with thin sections and curved shapes. It is ideal for use as an entry-assist on rear and side doors of trucks and vans, for compressor and engine covers, and on containerised gen-sets. It offers a low profile and wide section for good grip, with no sharp corners or edges. It is fully plant-on, with semi-concealed fixing holes in a black powder-coated finish
The companion 190/280mm handles are moulded in resilient elastomer around steel cores, and have been designed for those applications where great strength is required, while but still offering good appearance and "user-friendly" characteristics.
