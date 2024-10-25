New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Presents Its 31st Annual Fall Seminar on November 15 with an Outstanding Lineup of Speakers and Panelists
The NJAPM Fall Conference features valuable information for all attendees about how to enhance their mediation practice with AI and expert advice to seek out when mediating.
Montclair, NJ, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (www.NJAPM.org) will hold its 31th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Fall Seminar on Friday, November 15, 2024, both in person at the Rutgers Labor Education Building in New Brunswick, NJ, and virtually. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:30, and the program will run until 4:15. All NJAPM members and the public are welcome to attend.
For over 30 years, NJAPM has brought mediation programming and education to New Jersey residents, the judiciary and conflict resolution professionals. “NJAPM provides education and training to new mediators, advanced training to experienced mediators, and resources about mediation to the public and educational institutions throughout the state. Our mission is to help people resolve conflicts and disputes through mediation as the preferred method of conflict resolution, and to help relieve the backlog in New Jersey Courts,” Suzanne English, NJAPM President.
The program will feature two well-known attorneys, Dwight Golann who will discuss “Dealing with Loss in mediation” and Eddie Nasser who will teach participants about seven ways to use AI in their mediation practices.
Because AI is a part of our lives now, we will continue this focus in the afternoon where the ethics panel, led by Bob Lenrow, Esq. APM, will confront Ethical issues with AI and Mediation.
The afternoon will feature two breakout sessions per specialty to address topics specific to both civil and divorce mediation:
The civil track includes a return to our featured speaker, when Dwight Golann will speak on “Insulting First Offers.” A second breakout discussion will be about the Right-to-Farm Mediation Program, presented by Agricultural Resource Specialist David Kimmel.
The divorce track will hold two panel discussions led by Bruce Matez, Esq. APM. The first, Mediating the Marital Home will include: Michael Klein, CDRE,CPRS; Amber Leach, CFP, CDFA; Peter Melchionne, CDLP and Paul Sobol, Real Estate Appraiser. The second panel will be a demonstration of facilitative and Evaluative Mediations. The panel, Gary Borger, Esq., Meghan Bradley, Esq Hon. Marie Lihotz, and Anthony Prinzo CVA will demonstrate two types of mediation using the same set of facts.
The early registration fee is $175 for members and $270 for others until 10/31. From Nov. 1 until day of, registrations will be $200 for members and $295 for non-members. Full-time students with ID can register for just $85. Non-members who register can receive a discounted membership fee. The seminar qualifies for 6.9 CPE/CLE credits including 1.5 ethics credits. Accredited Professional Mediators receive NJAPM CE hours. The seminar meets the AOC’s R. 1:40, annual requirement for roster mediators.
To register and/or join NJAPM, please visit www.njapm.org.
About NJAPM:
NJAPM is the only organization of professional mediators in New Jersey with over 200 members. The mission of NJAPM is to foster excellence in the field of mediation, promote and encourage mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution, provide mediation education to the public, the government, and professionals, train and educate professional mediators, and protect the public through standards of conduct for mediators. It also provides accreditation for mediators with substantial mediation experience and advanced training. NJAPM members include attorneys, mental health professionals, accountants, businesspeople, and other professionals who have participated in varying levels of mediation training. For more information, to find a mediator, or to contact the NJAPM, go to their website at www.njapm.org or call 800-981-4800.
Contact
New Jersey Association of Professional MediatorsContact
Barbara Silverstone, Esq.
201-410-7942
www.njapm.org
