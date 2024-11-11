OpticVyu Launches Advanced PM Air Quality Monitoring Construction Camera Solution to Tackle Pollution
Hyderabad, India, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforces Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, OpticVyu introduces its PM Air Quality Monitoring Sensor integrated with construction cameras. This innovative solution empowers construction projects to monitor real-time pollution levels and ensures compliance with environmental regulations, helping reduce the significant impact of construction activities on air quality.
Construction pollution, responsible for 30% of Delhi’s air pollution, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), primarily involves fine dust particles such as PM2.5 and PM10. These particles contribute heavily to deteriorating air quality, leading to respiratory issues and environmental degradation. With recent air quality data showing AQI levels in areas like Anand Vihar and ITO categorized as “unhealthy,” construction companies are now under greater scrutiny to manage and mitigate dust emissions.
Key Features of OpticVyu’s Air Quality Monitoring Solution:
Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting: The system integrates PM2.5 and PM10 sensors with OpticVyu construction cameras to provide continuous air quality data alongside visual monitoring.
Compliance with Government Guidelines: Air quality data can be seamlessly shared with regulatory authorities through real-time API connections to platforms like the DPCC web portal.
User-Friendly Dashboard: The collected data is presented in a detailed dashboard, helping project managers monitor and address pollution levels effectively.
Flexible Deployment: The air quality sensor can be installed next to the camera or elsewhere on-site, depending on project requirements.
The GRAP-II measures implemented by CAQM emphasize the need to control construction dust, restrict dust-generating activities, and encourage public transport to limit vehicular emissions. OpticVyu’s air quality solution aligns with these directives, enabling construction projects to take proactive steps to reduce their environmental impact and adhere to pollution control regulations.
"With air quality levels in Delhi-NCR worsening each year, managing pollution at the source has become a necessity," said an OpticVyu spokesperson. "Our integrated air quality monitoring sensor allows construction sites to track and reduce particulate emissions, ensuring compliance with government norms and contributing to a healthier environment."
Affordable and Efficient Monitoring Solution
OpticVyu offers the PM air quality module as an add-on to its construction camera services at a one-time setup cost of INR 9500. The system provides real-time air quality updates through a single dashboard, giving project managers a comprehensive view of both visual and environmental data.
With government mandates now requiring construction projects over 500 square meters to monitor and report pollution levels, OpticVyu’s monitoring solution is an essential tool for staying compliant and minimizing environmental impact.
OpticVyu continues to support sustainable practices in the construction industry by combining cutting-edge technology with reliable service. For more information on our PM Air Quality Monitoring Sensor and construction camera solutions, visit OpticVyu’s website(https://www.opticvyu.com).
Construction pollution, responsible for 30% of Delhi’s air pollution, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), primarily involves fine dust particles such as PM2.5 and PM10. These particles contribute heavily to deteriorating air quality, leading to respiratory issues and environmental degradation. With recent air quality data showing AQI levels in areas like Anand Vihar and ITO categorized as “unhealthy,” construction companies are now under greater scrutiny to manage and mitigate dust emissions.
Key Features of OpticVyu’s Air Quality Monitoring Solution:
Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting: The system integrates PM2.5 and PM10 sensors with OpticVyu construction cameras to provide continuous air quality data alongside visual monitoring.
Compliance with Government Guidelines: Air quality data can be seamlessly shared with regulatory authorities through real-time API connections to platforms like the DPCC web portal.
User-Friendly Dashboard: The collected data is presented in a detailed dashboard, helping project managers monitor and address pollution levels effectively.
Flexible Deployment: The air quality sensor can be installed next to the camera or elsewhere on-site, depending on project requirements.
The GRAP-II measures implemented by CAQM emphasize the need to control construction dust, restrict dust-generating activities, and encourage public transport to limit vehicular emissions. OpticVyu’s air quality solution aligns with these directives, enabling construction projects to take proactive steps to reduce their environmental impact and adhere to pollution control regulations.
"With air quality levels in Delhi-NCR worsening each year, managing pollution at the source has become a necessity," said an OpticVyu spokesperson. "Our integrated air quality monitoring sensor allows construction sites to track and reduce particulate emissions, ensuring compliance with government norms and contributing to a healthier environment."
Affordable and Efficient Monitoring Solution
OpticVyu offers the PM air quality module as an add-on to its construction camera services at a one-time setup cost of INR 9500. The system provides real-time air quality updates through a single dashboard, giving project managers a comprehensive view of both visual and environmental data.
With government mandates now requiring construction projects over 500 square meters to monitor and report pollution levels, OpticVyu’s monitoring solution is an essential tool for staying compliant and minimizing environmental impact.
OpticVyu continues to support sustainable practices in the construction industry by combining cutting-edge technology with reliable service. For more information on our PM Air Quality Monitoring Sensor and construction camera solutions, visit OpticVyu’s website(https://www.opticvyu.com).
Contact
OpticVyuContact
Anshul Jain
816-844-0794
www.opticvyu.com
Anshul Jain
816-844-0794
www.opticvyu.com
Categories