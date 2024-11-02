MPAI Addresses Signalling of Machine Learning Model Compliance
MPAI has concluded its 49th General Assembly (MPAI-49) by approving for publication with a request for community comments of Technical Specification: AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) V2.1 and Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.2
Geneva, Switzerland, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 49th General Assembly (MPAI-49) by ap-proving for publication with a request for community comments:
1. Technical Specification: AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) V2.1 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/v2.1/)
2. Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/v1-2/)
Technical Specification: AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) V2.1 includes a specification of the Machine Learning Model Data Type and refers to Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.2 providing a specification of Machine Learning Model Qualifier (MPAI-TFA) V1.2. This enables the signalling of compliance of a Machine Learning Model to a particular regulation out of a list, its certification status, and the validity of the data. Both drafts are published for Community Comments to be received by the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) by 2024/11/16 T23:59.
Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.1 previously published for Community Comments is now a regular MPAI standard enabling the signalling of Formats and Attributes of Data Types related to media.
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
Contact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
