MPAI Addresses Signalling of Machine Learning Model Compliance

Geneva, Switzerland, November 02, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 49th General Assembly (MPAI-49) by ap-proving for publication with a request for community comments:1. Technical Specification: AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) V2.1 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/v2.1/)2. Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/v1-2/)Technical Specification: AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) V2.1 includes a specification of the Machine Learning Model Data Type and refers to Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.2 providing a specification of Machine Learning Model Qualifier (MPAI-TFA) V1.2. This enables the signalling of compliance of a Machine Learning Model to a particular regulation out of a list, its certification status, and the validity of the data. Both drafts are published for Community Comments to be received by the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) by 2024/11/16 T23:59.Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.1 previously published for Community Comments is now a regular MPAI standard enabling the signalling of Formats and Attributes of Data Types related to media.Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).