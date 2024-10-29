SottoPelle® Recognizes Micki Lyons, DNP, NP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Sundance, WY, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Lyons is a family Nurse Practitioner with Crook County Medical Services District (CCMSD). She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY. She earned a natural Health Certification from the Clayton College of Natural Health in Birmingham, AL. Micki earned a Masters of Science in Nursing from the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND and then completed her Doctorate of Nursing Practice at the University of Mary as well.
Prior to joining CCMSD as a provider, Micki served as a Registered Nurse for the facility working in Clinics, Hospital, and Emergency Departments for seven years. She also worked as a School Nurse for Crook County School District for 13 years. Micki has a passion for Women’s Health with a special interest in Bioidentical Hormone replacement.
Provider Information:
Micki Lyons, DNP, NP-C
Crook County Medical Clinic
718 Oak Street
Sundance, WY 82729
(307) 283-3501
https://ccmsd.org/sundance-clinic/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Company Information:
CarolAnn Tutera, CEO
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
