STN’s CEO Sabur Mian Recognized as a CRN 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader
Pleasanton, CA, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc., is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sabur Mian, Co-Founder and CEO, as a 2024 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organizations.
The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers, and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.
Sabur plays a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s strategic direction and driving innovation. His leadership is inspirational and a guiding path for the executive team and employees that fosters a culture of collaboration and excellence. His strategic vision for developing and implementing the company’s long-term goals ensures alignment with industry trends and customer needs. For STN, Sabur is a champion in the development of next-gen solutions that position the company as a leader in its field.
At STN, we believe, “Every person is to innovate, even if it means making coffee in the break room better.”
“The professionals recognized on CRN’s 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have distinguished themselves as passionate trailblazers early in their IT channel careers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We honor their remarkable, innovative contributions to the success of their companies and the wider IT channel. We look forward to seeing all the ways you help the channel thrive in the future.”
About STN, Inc.
Strategy
STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
www.stninc.com/
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
www.thechannelcompany.com
The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers, and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.
Sabur plays a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s strategic direction and driving innovation. His leadership is inspirational and a guiding path for the executive team and employees that fosters a culture of collaboration and excellence. His strategic vision for developing and implementing the company’s long-term goals ensures alignment with industry trends and customer needs. For STN, Sabur is a champion in the development of next-gen solutions that position the company as a leader in its field.
At STN, we believe, “Every person is to innovate, even if it means making coffee in the break room better.”
“The professionals recognized on CRN’s 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have distinguished themselves as passionate trailblazers early in their IT channel careers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We honor their remarkable, innovative contributions to the success of their companies and the wider IT channel. We look forward to seeing all the ways you help the channel thrive in the future.”
About STN, Inc.
Strategy
STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
www.stninc.com/
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
www.thechannelcompany.com
Contact
STN, Inc.Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
Categories