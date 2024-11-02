VITAMIST® Launches New MultiPlus Multivitamin Oral Spray
Multi-Vitamin Plus Oral Spray is a Comprehensive Blend of Essential Nutrients
Tempe, AZ, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- VITAMIST®, a leader in innovative vitamin delivery systems, is proud to announce the launch of its latest addition, MultiPlus, a cutting-edge multivitamin oral spray. Designed to provide a full spectrum of essential vitamins and nutrients in one easy-to-use spray, MultiPlus is set to redefine how people approach daily wellness routines.
Unlike traditional pills or capsules that are hard to swallow or may lose potency during digestion, VITAMIST MultiPlus uses advanced buccal absorption technology to deliver nutrients directly into the bloodstream. This innovative delivery method ensures faster onset, greater bioavailability, and more efficient nutrient absorption compared to conventional vitamin tablets.
MultiPlus is formulated with a blend of essential vitamins, including Vitamins A, C, D, E, and B complex. This all-in-one solution is ideal for individuals looking to improve energy, support immune function, and enhance overall vitality.
"We are committed to providing accessible, effective wellness solutions, and MultiPlus is the perfect addition to our range," said Joseph Barberio, CEO of VITAMIST®. "Our oral spray format makes it easier than ever to maintain a balanced intake of nutrients—without the hassle of swallowing large pills or capsules."
As part of the launch, VITAMIST® is offering an exclusive 30% discount on MultiPlus purchases through the VITAMIST website. This promotion will be available for a limited time, encouraging customers to experience the benefits of MultiPlus for themselves.
About VITAMIST®:
VITAMIST® has been a pioneer in the nutraceutical industry for over 40 years, specializing in high-quality, science-backed oral spray vitamins. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and efficacy, VITAMIST® products are designed to enhance wellness routines in a convenient, enjoyable way.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
