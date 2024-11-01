Breakthrough Winter Summit to Inspire and Empower on November 4

The Breakthrough Winter Summit, set for November 4, 2024, is a virtual gathering focused on inspiring and empowering participants through storytelling and personal transformation. Hosted by Michelle Jewsbury, the event will feature seventeen speakers who will share their experiences of overcoming adversity. The summit seeks to build a supportive community by providing attendees with insights on transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and change.