Breakthrough Winter Summit to Inspire and Empower on November 4
Tampa, FL, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Breakthrough Winter Summit will convene virtually on November 4, 2024, offering a platform for stories of inspiration and empowerment. This event, hosted by Michelle Jewsbury, founder of Unsilenced Voices, features a lineup of speakers committed to sharing their experiences of overcoming adversity to inspire and uplift attendees.
This year’s summit showcases seventeen speakers, each bringing a unique narrative of resilience. The event will feature insights from:
Kirsten Samuel
Jared Gleaton
Beth Brunk
Bhavna Srivastava
April Blake
Chad Austin
Evan Whitehead
Maggie Roderick
Shaye Woodward
Kimberly Lechnick
Victoria Sanchez
Jerica Cromer
Brittany Pautz
Pearl Chiarenza
Hilary DeCesare
Jen Du Plessis
The speakers will discuss their journeys, offering guidance on utilizing personal challenges as avenues for growth and change. The summit aims to foster a supportive community, empowering individuals to find their voices and effect meaningful changes in their lives and communities.
Complimentary tickets for the Breakthrough Winter Summit are available at MichelleJewsbury.com/wintersummit.
About Michelle Jewsbury
Michelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropist, speaker, author, and coach. She is dedicated to empowering individuals to share their personal narratives. Through her organization, Unsilenced Voices, Jewsbury focuses on providing survivors of domestic violence and abuse the tools and confidence needed to transform their lives.
Contact
Michelle Jewsbury SpeaksContact
Michelle Jewsbury
562-506-5866
www.MichelleJewsbury.com
https://www.instagram.com/michellejewsbury
