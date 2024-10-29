Shreekant Patil Founder PARENTNashik Inspires Future Innovators at Avishkar 24, MET Bhujbal Knowledge City

CE Shreekant Patil, industry expert and founder of PARENTNashik, inaugurated a significant event at MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, discussing research opportunities and government support for innovation. The event featured 36 teams in the Avishkar24 poster competition