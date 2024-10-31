RAMPF Composite Solutions Achieves “Committed” EcoVadis Rating
CEO Larry Fitzgerald: “This significant accomplishment motivates us to further advance our sustainable business practices and corporate responsibility.”
Burlington, Ontario, Canada, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Composite Solutions has received the “Committed” rating from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. The composite engineering specialist for industries such as aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, high-end consumer, and green transportation was awarded a score of 57, placing the company in the top 62 percent globally.
The EcoVadis assessment encompasses 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes – Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The evaluation is based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard.
Over 130,000 companies worldwide have been rated by EcoVadis, offering evidence-based performance analysis and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions: “The recognition from EcoVadis confirms our commitment to sustainable business practices in line with global corporate responsibility standards. The in-depth analysis has also given us valuable insights into areas for improvement, motivating us to implement these recommendations to drive business success while positively impacting our community and the environment.”
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
