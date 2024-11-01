FEXLE Services is a Now Salesforce Platinum Implementation Partner
FEXLE has reached a new milestone in its journey as a leading Salesforce implementation partner. By achieving Platinum Partner status, FEXLE demonstrates its deep expertise, commitment to customer success, and ability to deliver innovative solutions. This recognition solidifies FEXLE's position as a trusted advisor and partner for businesses seeking to leverage the power of Salesforce.
Plano, TX, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FEXLE Services, a global Salesforce CRM solution provider, is proud to announce that it has achieved Platinum-level consulting partner status with Salesforce.
FEXLE is known for offering businesses best-in-class Salesforce implementation services to help them achieve robust customer relationships. Through this achievement, FEXLE has once again proved its expertise in delivering an exceptional customer experience that drives business growth.
“We are on the cloud nine on achieving Salesforce Platinum Partner status. It will solidify our position as a top Salesforce Implementation company among our global clientele. This new feather in our hat is a testament to our commitment to quality solutions, on-time solution delivery, and robust customer relationships. After adding this new feather to our hat of achievements we aim to bolster our partnership and empower Salesforce implementation services,” said Mr. Bhawani Sharma, CEO of FEXLE Services.
Securing Platinum status is a marvelous recognition of the skills and efforts of the FEXLE team that they have put into every project.
About FEXLE Services
FEXLE Services is a top-rated Salesforce implementation partner that has its operations running across the globe. As a leading CRM solutions provider, FEXLE has a team of expert and experienced Salesforce professionals that possess substantial experience of working on myriad Salesforce implementation projects. Established in 2013, the company has worked on 700 projects for more than 500 satisfied customers around the world.
For more details, you can visit www.fexle.com
