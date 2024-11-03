Vetta Sports to Host Annual "Dink in the New Year" Pickleball Tournament at Sunset Facility

Vetta Sports is hosting the annual "Dink in the New Year" pickleball event from December 27-30, 2024, at Vetta Sunset. This popular gathering draws pickleball enthusiasts from St. Louis and neighboring regions, creating an opportunity for players of all levels to engage in both competitive and friendly matches. The event celebrates the local pickleball community, providing participants a chance to hone their skills, meet fellow players, and enjoy the sport in a lively, supportive environment.