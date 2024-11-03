Vetta Sports to Host Annual "Dink in the New Year" Pickleball Tournament at Sunset Facility
Vetta Sports is hosting the annual "Dink in the New Year" pickleball event from December 27-30, 2024, at Vetta Sunset. This popular gathering draws pickleball enthusiasts from St. Louis and neighboring regions, creating an opportunity for players of all levels to engage in both competitive and friendly matches. The event celebrates the local pickleball community, providing participants a chance to hone their skills, meet fellow players, and enjoy the sport in a lively, supportive environment.
St. Louis, MO, November 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vetta Sports is set to host its annual "Dink in the New Year" pickleball tournament at the Vetta Sunset location. This tournament provides an opportunity for players from the St. Louis region and beyond to participate in a competitive and well-structured event, bringing together both experienced players and newcomers to the sport.
The 2024 tournament introduces junior and senior divisions, broadening the scope of participation to include various age groups and skill levels. This addition aims to provide a more inclusive experience, allowing players at different stages of their pickleball journey to engage in tournament play.
The tournament offers a setting for competitive matches, skill development, and community engagement. Registration for "Dink in the New Year" is now open at vettapickleball.com. For additional information or inquiries, participants and spectators are encouraged to visit the website or contact Vetta Sports directly.
Contact:
Valentina Emiliani
Vetta Sports
valentina@vettasports.com
636-477-3200 x 1129
About Vetta Sports
Vetta Sports has been a leading sports facility in the St. Louis area for over 30 years, offering programs and tournaments for players of all ages and skill levels. From soccer to tennis, pickleball, and beyond, Vetta is dedicated to fostering a fun and competitive environment for the community.
