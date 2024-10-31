Last Minute Travel Discounts Promoted by Association
Los Angeles, CA, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Several last minute travel deals that can save seniors more than 50% have just been announced by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
"These are some fabulous cruises and we know that seniors like to travel and also to save," states Jesse Slome, director of the insurance organization. "When I'm not focused on insurance matters, traveling is what I love and saving money makes it even sweeter."
The last minute deals include three cruises including a 10-day Amalfi coast cruise that is reduced from $5,095 to $2,547. Also a 16-day cruise in the Adriatic that is reduced from $3,095 to $1,547-per-person.
Departure dates are available for both January and February. However, the discounted deals are limited to remaining spaces and reservations must be booked by October 31, 2024.
To learn more and see other available discounts offered by the director of the insurance Association go to https://www.aaltci.org/senior-travel-deal-of-the-week/.
