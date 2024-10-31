Rocket Industrial Unveils Zenith: the New Benchmark in Private Labeled Packaging Products
Wausau, WI, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rocket Industrial, a leading name in packaging innovation and solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new private labeled product line: Zenith. The Zenith line, designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, includes a comprehensive range of packaging essentials.
With over 60 years of experience in the packaging industry, Rocket Industrial continues to uphold its commitment to providing top-tier products that help businesses package more efficiently and sustainably. The Zenith line represents this commitment, offering unparalleled quality and value.
“We are excited to introduce the Zenith line to our customers,” said Chris Boudreau, Category Manager at Rocket Industrial. “These products are the result of our deep understanding of the packaging needs across the various industries and clients we serve.”
Key Features of the Zenith Product Line
Zenith Hand and Machine Stretch Wrap: Engineered for superior stretchability and puncture resistance, ensuring secure and stable loads during transportation. Offers exceptional performance at a low cost, making it an affordable choice for businesses. Available in multiple sizes and thicknesses, as well as standard, mid, high, and ultra film performance.
Zenith Polyester Strapping: Offers high tensile strength and is an eco-friendly alternative to steel strapping, perfect for securing heavy loads. Combines durability with affordability, delivering great value. Available in multiple widths, lengths, thicknesses, and break strengths.
Elevating Packaging Standards
Rocket Industrial’s “Package With Less” initiative underpins the Zenith line, emphasizing reduced waste and improved efficiency in packaging processes. Each product in the Zenith line has been sourced with sustainability in mind, ensuring minimal environmental impact without compromising performance.
“Our aim with the Zenith line is to offer our customers not just superior products, but also solutions that align with their cost saving and sustainability goals,” Boudreau added. “We believe in packaging with less — less waste, less hassle, and less impact on the environment.”
More private-labeled product lines are planned to be released and expanded over the next few years.
About Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial is a packaging solutions company dedicated to providing innovative products and services that help businesses streamline their packaging processes. With a rich history spanning over six decades, Rocket Industrial continues to lead the industry with its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation.
For more information about the Zenith line and other packaging solutions, visit www.rocketindustrial.com or call (800) 826-4405.
About Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial is a packaging solutions company dedicated to providing innovative products and services that help businesses streamline their packaging processes. With a rich history spanning over six decades, Rocket Industrial continues to lead the industry with its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation.
For more information about the Zenith line and other packaging solutions, visit www.rocketindustrial.com or call (800) 826-4405.
Contact
Rocket IndustrialContact
Lizzy Paul
1-800-826-4405
www.rocketindustrial.com/
