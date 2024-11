SottoPelle® Recognizes Hannah Lair, FNP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

Madison, IN, November 01, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Hannah Lair is a dedicated Nurse Practitioner with nearly a decade of experience caring for men and women across various life stages. She believes that every patient deserves a tailored approach that addresses their unique needs, concerns, and goals.One of Hannah's key focusses is hormone therapy, a choice she made after witnessing its profound health benefits and life-changing effects. Her goal is to empower individuals to take charge of their health by providing them with the tools and support they need to thrive.Feel good, live better!Provider Information:Hannah Lair, FNP-CThe Derma Bar804 W 3rd StreetMadison, IN 47250(859) 954-8774https://dermabarnurses.com/ OR https://rivertownvitality.com/Company Information:SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.comHormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.