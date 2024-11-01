SottoPelle® Recognizes Hannah Lair, FNP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Madison, IN, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hannah Lair is a dedicated Nurse Practitioner with nearly a decade of experience caring for men and women across various life stages. She believes that every patient deserves a tailored approach that addresses their unique needs, concerns, and goals.
One of Hannah's key focusses is hormone therapy, a choice she made after witnessing its profound health benefits and life-changing effects. Her goal is to empower individuals to take charge of their health by providing them with the tools and support they need to thrive.
Feel good, live better!
Provider Information:
Hannah Lair, FNP-C
The Derma Bar
804 W 3rd Street
Madison, IN 47250
(859) 954-8774
https://dermabarnurses.com/ OR https://rivertownvitality.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
One of Hannah's key focusses is hormone therapy, a choice she made after witnessing its profound health benefits and life-changing effects. Her goal is to empower individuals to take charge of their health by providing them with the tools and support they need to thrive.
Feel good, live better!
Provider Information:
Hannah Lair, FNP-C
The Derma Bar
804 W 3rd Street
Madison, IN 47250
(859) 954-8774
https://dermabarnurses.com/ OR https://rivertownvitality.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera, CEO
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera, CEO
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories