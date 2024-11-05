With Data Breaches on the Rise, itilite Maintains Strong Security Standards
Claymont, DE, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In an effort to help businesses protect themselves from credit card fraud, travel and expense management company itilite has IL Cards. Available in both virtual and physical forms, IL Cards give companies control over spending by allowing them to set individual card limits and block cards instantly, making it easier to reduce the risk of fraud.
Security measures are necessary as a recent cybersecurity breach exposed the credit card details of 1.7 million Americans, showing how vulnerable payment systems can be according to Phelan, M. (2024, September 10) Daily Mail. Over the past ten years, data breaches have increased by 14%, affecting more than 300 million people in the United States alone according to Petrosyan, A. (2024, February 12). Statista. With IL Cards, itilite offers a secure solution that allows businesses to control spending and prevent unauthorized use.
The benefits of IL Cards extend beyond security. Companies can earn up to 2.5% cashback on travel purchases, with rewards credited directly to their accounts. Unlike traditional central corporate cards, which often involve lengthy authorization processes and potential delays at hotel check-in, IL Cards integrate directly with the itilite platform, automating these authorizations and saving time for travelers.
Companies can issue as many IL Cards as needed, at no extra cost. Each card can have a custom spending limit, allowing businesses to manage team expenses flexibly while keeping costs in check. With PCI DSS certification, itilite meets the highest standards for handling payment data, highlighting its commitment to security and privacy.
