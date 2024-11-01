SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Jakleen Labbad, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Westlake, OH, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jakleen Labbad, MD has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since June 2024.
Dr. Labbad is an esteemed Medical Aesthetics practitioner. After mastering anti-aging treatments in Beverly Hills, she opened a Medical Aesthetics practice in Westlake, Ohio. Revital Medical Aesthetics offers a comprehensive range of treatments and products that are meticulously tailored to rejuvenate the face and achieve natural, youthful results to its patients. Instead of addressing superficial appearances, Dr. Labbad repairs and corrects skin cells using comprehensive and customized treatments. With integrity, honesty, and a deep understanding of medicine, she ensures that her patients receive exceptional treatments and personalized attention.
Provider Information:
Dr. Jakleen Labbad, MD
Revital Medical Aesthetics
24600 Detroit Road, Suite 235
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 249-5516
https://www.revitalskinhealth.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
