The 2024 Military Vehicle Systems Summit to Feature Panel on Pioneering the Future of Military Vehicles
National Harbor, MD, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Military Vehicle Systems Summit will convene in a few short weeks. Senior leaders will gather on November 20-21, 2024, in National Harbor, MD to explore the forefront of military mobility. In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and evolving security challenges, this Summit serves as a vital platform for discussing innovations in vehicle design, propulsion systems, and autonomous technologies.
Day 2 Panel: Pioneering the Future: AI and Automation in Military Vehicles Across Varied Battlegrounds and Scenarios
In an era defined by technological advancements, the integration of AI and automation in military vehicles stands at the forefront of innovation. Join representatives from across the Army, Defense Industry & Academia as they discuss the transformative impact of these technologies on operational effectiveness, safety, and strategic capabilities. Explore how autonomous systems are reshaping reconnaissance, logistics, and combat scenarios, ensuring the US military remains agile and adaptive in an evolving global landscape.
Moderator: Prof. Venkat Krovi – Michelin Endowed Chair Professor of Vehicle Automation, Clemson University
· Miriam Marwick, SVP, Federal, Emerging Technologies, Palantir
· Sean Baity, Technical Director of Growth and Innovation, Textron Systems
· Brent Lance, MLOPS Lead, Senior Scientist & AI Researcher DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
· Terrance O’Regan, PhD, Technology Integration Branch Chief at DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Day 2 Panel: Pioneering the Future: AI and Automation in Military Vehicles Across Varied Battlegrounds and Scenarios
In an era defined by technological advancements, the integration of AI and automation in military vehicles stands at the forefront of innovation. Join representatives from across the Army, Defense Industry & Academia as they discuss the transformative impact of these technologies on operational effectiveness, safety, and strategic capabilities. Explore how autonomous systems are reshaping reconnaissance, logistics, and combat scenarios, ensuring the US military remains agile and adaptive in an evolving global landscape.
Moderator: Prof. Venkat Krovi – Michelin Endowed Chair Professor of Vehicle Automation, Clemson University
· Miriam Marwick, SVP, Federal, Emerging Technologies, Palantir
· Sean Baity, Technical Director of Growth and Innovation, Textron Systems
· Brent Lance, MLOPS Lead, Senior Scientist & AI Researcher DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
· Terrance O’Regan, PhD, Technology Integration Branch Chief at DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Categories