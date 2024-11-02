Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November.
Abuja, Nigeria, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event on Tuesday, 19 November and address the delegates.
The event’s conference programme, that includes presentations by several Nigerian ministers, was launched recently, outlining the topics and expert speakers of this leading industry gathering, with the ninth edition that returns to Abuja from 18 to 20 November 2024.
The theme of this year’s Nigeria Mining Week conference is “From the inside out: Building the mining sector to be the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy.”
The Executive Governor of Zamfara State will address the conference on the following topic: Collaborative Federalism Framework: How can we create a sustainable framework for a cooperative and collaborative mineral resource federalism framework?
Nigeria Mining Week gathers mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry at the Abuja Continental Hotel in the Nigerian capital. The event is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC Nigeria and Vuka Group while the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is the official host.
Industry support
Nigeria Mining Week boasts solid and longstanding support from leading industry suppliers and projects:
Diamond plus sponsor: Titan Minerals Ltd.
“Being a diamond plus sponsor for the third consecutive year shows the value that our company has been able to extract from Nigeria Mining Week,” says Fadi A. Ghazale, MD and founder of Titan Minerals Ltd. We are working with great minds, and we believe that it is the biggest hub for any mining activities happening in Nigeria, where all stakeholders can come under one roof to work towards the progress of the industry.”
Diamond sponsors:
- African Finance Corporation
- Kursi Group
- Mikano Motors
- Segilola Resources Operation Limited
- Sinogrand
The gold sponsors are Beak Consultants, Delta Group, Kam Holding Limited, Mantrac Nigeria and Rapidlink Group of Companies Limited. This year’s silver sponsors include PanAfrican Equipment (Nigeria) Ltd, SMT Nigeria and XCMG. The bronze sponsors are ENR Advisory, Goodness Multi Services SARL, Lithium King Limited, Nuctech Company Limited, PRD Rigs, Pugh Nigeria Limited and Solar Nigachem Limited.
About Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week is organised by the Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Nigeria Mining Week event dates and location:
Dates: 18–20 November 2024
Location: Abuja Continental Hotel
The event’s conference programme, that includes presentations by several Nigerian ministers, was launched recently, outlining the topics and expert speakers of this leading industry gathering, with the ninth edition that returns to Abuja from 18 to 20 November 2024.
The theme of this year’s Nigeria Mining Week conference is “From the inside out: Building the mining sector to be the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy.”
The Executive Governor of Zamfara State will address the conference on the following topic: Collaborative Federalism Framework: How can we create a sustainable framework for a cooperative and collaborative mineral resource federalism framework?
Nigeria Mining Week gathers mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry at the Abuja Continental Hotel in the Nigerian capital. The event is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC Nigeria and Vuka Group while the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is the official host.
Industry support
Nigeria Mining Week boasts solid and longstanding support from leading industry suppliers and projects:
Diamond plus sponsor: Titan Minerals Ltd.
“Being a diamond plus sponsor for the third consecutive year shows the value that our company has been able to extract from Nigeria Mining Week,” says Fadi A. Ghazale, MD and founder of Titan Minerals Ltd. We are working with great minds, and we believe that it is the biggest hub for any mining activities happening in Nigeria, where all stakeholders can come under one roof to work towards the progress of the industry.”
Diamond sponsors:
- African Finance Corporation
- Kursi Group
- Mikano Motors
- Segilola Resources Operation Limited
- Sinogrand
The gold sponsors are Beak Consultants, Delta Group, Kam Holding Limited, Mantrac Nigeria and Rapidlink Group of Companies Limited. This year’s silver sponsors include PanAfrican Equipment (Nigeria) Ltd, SMT Nigeria and XCMG. The bronze sponsors are ENR Advisory, Goodness Multi Services SARL, Lithium King Limited, Nuctech Company Limited, PRD Rigs, Pugh Nigeria Limited and Solar Nigachem Limited.
About Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week is organised by the Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Nigeria Mining Week event dates and location:
Dates: 18–20 November 2024
Location: Abuja Continental Hotel
Contact
Nigeria Mining WeekContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
http://www.nigeriaminingweek.com
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
http://www.nigeriaminingweek.com
Categories