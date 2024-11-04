MILAM 2025 Agenda Released
3D printing community to convene February 11-12, 2025, plus a Workshop Day February 13, in Tampa, FL.
Tampa, FL, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is excited to announce the speaker line up for MILAM 2025.
MILAM is the premier event for military, aerospace, and defense professionals dedicated to exploring the forefront of 3D printing technologies. Whether deeply involved in defense technology or seeking to understand the latest advancements in AM, this summit offers a unique opportunity to engage with leaders across the sector.
Attendees can expect to engage with key decision-makers, network with senior-level military, government, international partners, and industry professionals, as well as have access to a diverse line-up of exhibitors.
Featured Speakers Include:
- Gen. (Ret.) Edward M. Daly, USA - DALY Consulting & Logistics, Former Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command
- Lt Gen Donna Shipton, USAF - Commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, USAF - Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center
- Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, USMC - Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, HQMC
- Major General Phil Prosser CBE - Director of Joint Support, United Kingdom Strategic Command
- RDML Peter Small, USN - Chief Engineer & Deputy Commander of Naval Systems, NAVSEA
- Patrick Kelleher, SES - Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Materiel Readiness, OUSD (A&S)
- Tracy Frost, SES - Director, Technology Industrial Innovation Base, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology (OASD(S&T))
- Emily Vogeler, SES - J34 Executive Director, Logistics Policy and Programs, Defense Logistics Agency
- Keith DeVries - Director, DoD Manufacturing Technology Program, OUSD (R&E), Chair, JAMWG
- COL David Guida, USA - Commander, Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing Technology Center, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive Command
- Nora Malchin - Section Head for the Innovation Hub, NATO Allied Command Transformation
- CW3 Shauna Carruth, USA - Aviation Main General Foreman, Mississippi AVCRAD, U.S. Army
- GySgt. Quincy Reynolds, USMC - Senior Machinist, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group
For a complete list of speakers and topics to be covered, download the agenda at militaryam.com.
MILAM is the premier event for military, aerospace, and defense professionals dedicated to exploring the forefront of 3D printing technologies. Whether deeply involved in defense technology or seeking to understand the latest advancements in AM, this summit offers a unique opportunity to engage with leaders across the sector.
Attendees can expect to engage with key decision-makers, network with senior-level military, government, international partners, and industry professionals, as well as have access to a diverse line-up of exhibitors.
Featured Speakers Include:
- Gen. (Ret.) Edward M. Daly, USA - DALY Consulting & Logistics, Former Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command
- Lt Gen Donna Shipton, USAF - Commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, USAF - Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center
- Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, USMC - Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, HQMC
- Major General Phil Prosser CBE - Director of Joint Support, United Kingdom Strategic Command
- RDML Peter Small, USN - Chief Engineer & Deputy Commander of Naval Systems, NAVSEA
- Patrick Kelleher, SES - Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Materiel Readiness, OUSD (A&S)
- Tracy Frost, SES - Director, Technology Industrial Innovation Base, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology (OASD(S&T))
- Emily Vogeler, SES - J34 Executive Director, Logistics Policy and Programs, Defense Logistics Agency
- Keith DeVries - Director, DoD Manufacturing Technology Program, OUSD (R&E), Chair, JAMWG
- COL David Guida, USA - Commander, Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing Technology Center, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive Command
- Nora Malchin - Section Head for the Innovation Hub, NATO Allied Command Transformation
- CW3 Shauna Carruth, USA - Aviation Main General Foreman, Mississippi AVCRAD, U.S. Army
- GySgt. Quincy Reynolds, USMC - Senior Machinist, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group
For a complete list of speakers and topics to be covered, download the agenda at militaryam.com.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://www.militaryam.com/
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://www.militaryam.com/
Categories