Cleaning WorkSource Shares Important Hiring Trends in the Growing $90 Billion Cleaning Industry

The $90 billion U.S. cleaning industry is rapidly expanding, with rising demand across residential, commercial, and specialized sectors. This growth highlights the challenge of sourcing skilled talent, as employer needs outpace available workforce. Cleaning WorkSource addresses this hiring gap by connecting job seekers with employers and sharing key hiring trends. The platform offers tools like custom career pages and Google Jobs listings to support effective recruitment in this essential field.