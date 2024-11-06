Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between J2 Company and Quiet C
Jackson, TN, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The seller, J2 Company, is a Jackson, TN-based electrical contractor and facility maintenance company specializing in government, commercial, and industrial end markets. J2 is dedicated to excellence, innovation, and ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its workforce and clients.
The Buyer, Quiet C, is a Washington, DC-based equity firm that invests in established, cashflow-generating companies in the lower mid-market. They focus on financial services, business services, and industrial services. The companies that they own employ over 1,000 people nationally.
"J2's dedication to their customers and employees made them a very attractive opportunity to many buyers. Quiet C recognized these attributes and knew immediately that they would fit nicely under the Quiet C umbrella of reputable businesses. We could not be happier for all the parties involved." –Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
