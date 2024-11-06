Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Concepts in Millwork, Inc. and Quivion
Colorado Springs, CO, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Concepts in Millwork is a family-owned, specialized subcontractor that designs, fabricates, delivers, and installs custom architectural millwork. The business has operated for over 40 years. Customers include many commercial entities and municipal, state, and federal governments. They have completed diverse projects in the healthcare, higher education, entertainment, recreation, hospitality, luxury living, and residential industries.
Quivion is a holding company founded by three owners with the goal of acquiring businesses in the Home Services Industry. This marks their first acquisition, and they aim to expand by adding complementary services in the future. The team is focused on building a diverse portfolio within this sector.
“This was a perfect example of a deal where the cultural fit between the buyer and seller was strong from the outset. Concepts in Millwork has a storied reputation in the industry and the community. The buyer recognized this and has made it a priority to carry on the legacy that Bob and his team have built over the last 40+ years.” – Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director with Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
