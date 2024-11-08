Inextrix Technologies Participates in AfricaCom Expo: Shaping the Future of Connectivity

Inextrix Technologies, a leader in communication solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in AfricaCom Expo 2024 from November 11-14 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event unites technology and telecom leaders to discuss the future of connectivity across Africa. Inextrix will showcase its expertise in WebRTC and VoIP, joining panels, discussions, and networking sessions to explore how advanced communication solutions can meet Africa's diverse needs.