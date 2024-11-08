Friscopromos.com Kicks Off "Merry & Meaningful" Campaign, Giving Joy Through Memorable, Meaningful Customized Gifts
Friscopromos.com holiday campaign promotes giving memorable & meaningful custom products to valued employees, friends, and customers.
Frisco, TX, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Friscopromos.com kicks off "Merry & Meaningful" campaign, giving joy through memorable, meaningful customized gifts. A quality promotional products provider, Friscopromos.com offers 1000s of options for branded gifts and giveaways. Known primarily for their work with nonprofit and wellness brands, Friscopromos.com have recently expanded to serve a broader market and are inspired to offer meaningful engagement opportunities to more audiences. Promotional products are a 24-billion-dollar industry and competitive but Co-Founder and Marketing Director, Karen Connally views top promo providers as friends not foes. She shares, "Our current advertising budget has zero room for TV commercials, but the big players have the spend and help elevate the value and overall demand for what we do."
"Merry & Meaningful" feels fresh and fun and we hope to inspire gift giving to valued employees, friends. and customers. For many years branded gifts have been a key strategy for keeping companies and causes front and center, in the form of generosity.
About Friscopromos.com
At Friscopromos.com we are fueled by our passion for elevating people & brands + sharing the love of Jesus. All at the same time. It's what we live for.
Contact
Karen Connally
469-850-3222
www.friscopromos.com
