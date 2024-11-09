Port Angeles-Based Excavation Contractor Expands Online Presence with New Website Launch
Salish Excavation and Trucking LLC has launched a new website, designed by Prospect Genius, to provide customers with easy access to their full range of excavation and trucking services. The updated, mobile-friendly site includes detailed service information and allows customers in the Port Angeles area to connect easily for free estimates.
Port Angeles, WA, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Salish Excavation and Trucking LLC, a family-owned business proudly serving the Port Angeles and surrounding communities since 2019, has launched a newly redesigned website to better serve customers in the area. Created by small business marketing firm Prospect Genius, the new site offers a modern, responsive design that ensures an optimal viewing experience on any device. The website features comprehensive information about Salish Excavation and Trucking LLC’s wide range of services, including excavation, materials hauling, land clearing, demolition, and septic system installation, among others. This improved online presence helps connect potential customers across Port Angeles, Sequim, Forks, Clallam Bay, and beyond to Salish Excavation and Trucking LLC’s trusted services.
In addition to being mobile-responsive, the new website enhances customer convenience with an easy-to-navigate layout, giving visitors quick access to Salish Excavation and Trucking LLC’s service information and contact details. With just a few clicks, site visitors can view service options, request free estimates, and learn more about the company's commitment to quality.
"With Salish Excavation and Trucking LLC’s commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional service, our goal was to build a website that would reflect those values and make information readily accessible," says Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. "The new site not only highlights the company's extensive expertise but also ensures that customers can find the information they need quickly and easily, no matter where they are or what device they’re using."
Salish Excavation and Trucking LLC continues to operate under its guiding principle, “A Tradition of Excellence,” and now brings this tradition to its digital platform with the help of Prospect Genius. The launch of the new website signals Salish Excavation and Trucking LLC's ongoing dedication to customer satisfaction and service accessibility.
For more information or to explore the newly launched website, please visit www.salishexcavation.com.
Travis Moegling
https://www.salishexcavation.com/
