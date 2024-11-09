Rocket Industrial Achieves SQF Certification for Excellence in Food Safety
Wausau, WI, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rocket Industrial, a leading provider of packaging solutions for the food industry, is proud to announce that its Wausau facility has earned Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification, achieving an impressive 98/100 score during its first audit. This achievement underscores Rocket Industrial’s ongoing commitment to food safety and quality as it continues to serve as a preferred packaging supplier for top cheese and meat processors across the Midwest.
As part of its dedication to meeting customer needs and staying ahead of industry standards, Rocket Industrial transitioned from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) certification to the SQF audit program in 2024. This strategic shift aligns with growing customer demand for a more globally recognized food safety standard.
“Achieving this certification is a testament to the people we have on staff and their adoption of a Food Safety Culture that has been in development for almost eight years,” said Aaron Stelzl, Quality and Continuous Improvement Manager at Rocket Industrial. “BRC was a great place to start for Rocket Industrial, but with the move to SQF, we are ready to take our Food Safety Program to new heights and embrace the new challenges that come with it, while continuing to serve our customers as a best-in-class supplier.”
What is SQF?
The Safe Quality Food (SQF) program is a globally recognized food safety standard based on Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) principles. As a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmarked standard, SQF certification ensures that companies in the food supply chain meet rigorous food safety and quality standards. The certification process assesses potential chemical, physical, and biological hazards that could affect food packaging products, helping businesses implement systems to mitigate risks and ensure consumer safety.
Benefits of SQF Certification
Rocket Industrial’s SQF certification guarantees that the company’s food contact packaging, storage, and distribution operations meet the highest standards for food safety and quality. This certification is recognized worldwide by retailers, brand owners, and foodservice providers, many of whom require SQF certification from their suppliers as a condition for doing business.
By achieving SQF certification, Rocket Industrial has positioned itself as a trusted partner, ensuring its customers can rely on packaging solutions that uphold the highest levels of safety, quality, and regulatory compliance.
About Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial is a leading packaging solutions provider specializing in food contact packaging for the cheese and meat industries. The company provides innovative packaging solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. With a focus on continuous improvement and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Rocket Industrial is proud to be a trusted supplier to many of the leading food processors in the Midwest.
Lizzy Paul
1-800-826-4405
www.rocketindustrial.com/
