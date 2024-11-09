Announcing 2025 Virtual Training & Simulation Summit
Orlando, FL, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit, taking place at the UCF FAIRWINDS Alumni Center in Orlando, FL on February 5-6, 2025. This year’s Summit will provide a forum for members of the DoD, Military Services, Federal Government, Industry, Academia, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the future of modeling, simulation, and virtual training technologies in preparing Warfighters and decision-makers to be trained, ready, and lethal for the future fight.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· BG Christine A. Beeler, USA, Program Executive Officer, Simulation, Training and Instrumentation
· Col. Jason West, USA, Director, Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team, Army Futures Command
· Col. Anthony C. Graham, USAF, Commander, Air Force Agency for Modeling and Simulation (M&S)
· Col. Heath McCormick, USA, Deputy Director, Army Modeling and Simulation Office (AMSO)
· Col. Steve Banks, USA, Modelling and Simulation Head, NATO HQ Supreme Allied Command
· Col. Nick Waldron, USMC, Brand Head, Experimentation and Wargaming, NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation
· Col. (R) James C. Markley, USA, Deputy Director, DSW, Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College
· Steve M. Worman, PhD, Director, RAND Center for Gaming
· Laura Rogers, Program Manager, Advanced Information System Technology, NASA
· Roger Azevedo, PhD, Professor, UCF School of MS&T
Topics to be covered at the 2025 Summit:
· Acquiring Virtual Training Technologies Across the Army to Improve Soldier Readiness
· Looking Ahead to One World Terrain’s Instrumental Role in Mission Execution
· Accelerating Delivery of Permanent Navy Training Systems Worldwide
· Delivering Present and Future Warfighting Capabilities to the Air Force Through M&S
· Ensuring Warfighter Focused Training to Enhance MAGTF Lethality
· Producing Top Space, Cyber, and Intel Warfighters Through Innovative and Collaborative Training
· Utilizing Digital Twins to Transform Service Training
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201.987.1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://milsim.dsigroup.org/
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· BG Christine A. Beeler, USA, Program Executive Officer, Simulation, Training and Instrumentation
· Col. Jason West, USA, Director, Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team, Army Futures Command
· Col. Anthony C. Graham, USAF, Commander, Air Force Agency for Modeling and Simulation (M&S)
· Col. Heath McCormick, USA, Deputy Director, Army Modeling and Simulation Office (AMSO)
· Col. Steve Banks, USA, Modelling and Simulation Head, NATO HQ Supreme Allied Command
· Col. Nick Waldron, USMC, Brand Head, Experimentation and Wargaming, NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation
· Col. (R) James C. Markley, USA, Deputy Director, DSW, Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College
· Steve M. Worman, PhD, Director, RAND Center for Gaming
· Laura Rogers, Program Manager, Advanced Information System Technology, NASA
· Roger Azevedo, PhD, Professor, UCF School of MS&T
Topics to be covered at the 2025 Summit:
· Acquiring Virtual Training Technologies Across the Army to Improve Soldier Readiness
· Looking Ahead to One World Terrain’s Instrumental Role in Mission Execution
· Accelerating Delivery of Permanent Navy Training Systems Worldwide
· Delivering Present and Future Warfighting Capabilities to the Air Force Through M&S
· Ensuring Warfighter Focused Training to Enhance MAGTF Lethality
· Producing Top Space, Cyber, and Intel Warfighters Through Innovative and Collaborative Training
· Utilizing Digital Twins to Transform Service Training
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201.987.1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://milsim.dsigroup.org/
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Joe Trupia
201.672.8745
https://milsim.dsigroup.org/
Joe Trupia
201.672.8745
https://milsim.dsigroup.org/
Categories