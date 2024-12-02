AccuQuilt Launches GO! Me® Fabric Cutter 2.0 – a Portable, User-Friendly Solution for Beginner Quilters with Improved Roller Cutting Action
AccuQuilt’s updated GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set v2.0 offers beginner quilters a portable, user-friendly cutting solution. It includes a 6” x 6” mat, two essential dies, and a pattern booklet. Cutting up to six layers of fabric with improved roller action, it’s compatible with 200+ dies, weighs 8.5 lbs, and comes with a 30-day trial.
Omaha, NE, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt, a leader in fabric cutting solutions, introduces the newly updated GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set v2.0, designed to make fabric cutting more accessible and precise for beginner quilters. With the promise of smoother rolling action and enhanced cutting efficiency, the GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set simplifies the quilting process, allowing users to explore creativity with confidence.
The GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set includes essential tools for creating quilts easily and accurately. The set is tailored to provide a streamlined experience for beginners, offering two essential dies—the GO! Half Square Triangle and the GO! Quarter Square Triangle—alongside a 6” x 6” cutting mat, a pattern and idea booklet with five project patterns, and a user manual. The device can cut up to six layers of cotton fabric at once, and its 6-inch cutting width is compatible with over 200 GO!® and GO! Qube® dies, allowing for a wide range of design possibilities.
AccuQuilt designed the GO! Me® Fabric Cutter with portability in mind, weighing only 8.5 pounds, making it an ideal choice for users with limited workspace or those who wish to take their quilting projects on the go. The cutter’s innovative design also includes a risk-free, 30-day trial, allowing customers to experience the product’s full capabilities before committing.
"We're excited to launch the new and improved GO! Me Fabric Cutter, designed to empower crafters of all levels with even more ease and accuracy," said AccuQuilt’s Chief Brand & Product Officer, Lynn Gibney. "This updated version makes it easier than ever for our customers to get precise cuts every time. With the GO! Me Fabric Cutter, we're proud to support our community in bringing their creative visions to life with confidence and joy."
The GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set is available for purchase through authorized retailers, marketplaces like Amazon and at www.AccuQuilt.com. For more information, call 888.258.7913 or visit the website to explore this and other innovative quilting tools.
AccuQuilt, a division of TekBrands, specializes in providing high-quality fabric cutting solutions for quilters and crafters of all skill levels. Known for its innovation and commitment to quality, AccuQuilt’s range of products is designed to enhance creative expression and quilting joy through precise, easy-to-use tools. AccuQuilt is a trusted name in the quilting community.
TekBrands, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is a multi-channel marketing company that offers a range of innovative solutions across various industries. Its portfolio of brands includes AccuQuilt, June Tailor, Arrow Sewing, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch, all of which are recognized for delivering high-quality products aimed at creating joyful customer experiences and streamlining creative processes. Serving a diverse customer base that includes quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, and stationery designers, TekBrands also caters to professionals in the medical, automotive, packaging, and advertising sectors. The company is known for fostering a culture of innovation and dedication among its employees, which is reflected in the satisfaction of its customers. For more information on the brands under the TekBrands umbrella, visit www.TekBrands.com.
The GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set includes essential tools for creating quilts easily and accurately. The set is tailored to provide a streamlined experience for beginners, offering two essential dies—the GO! Half Square Triangle and the GO! Quarter Square Triangle—alongside a 6” x 6” cutting mat, a pattern and idea booklet with five project patterns, and a user manual. The device can cut up to six layers of cotton fabric at once, and its 6-inch cutting width is compatible with over 200 GO!® and GO! Qube® dies, allowing for a wide range of design possibilities.
AccuQuilt designed the GO! Me® Fabric Cutter with portability in mind, weighing only 8.5 pounds, making it an ideal choice for users with limited workspace or those who wish to take their quilting projects on the go. The cutter’s innovative design also includes a risk-free, 30-day trial, allowing customers to experience the product’s full capabilities before committing.
"We're excited to launch the new and improved GO! Me Fabric Cutter, designed to empower crafters of all levels with even more ease and accuracy," said AccuQuilt’s Chief Brand & Product Officer, Lynn Gibney. "This updated version makes it easier than ever for our customers to get precise cuts every time. With the GO! Me Fabric Cutter, we're proud to support our community in bringing their creative visions to life with confidence and joy."
The GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set is available for purchase through authorized retailers, marketplaces like Amazon and at www.AccuQuilt.com. For more information, call 888.258.7913 or visit the website to explore this and other innovative quilting tools.
AccuQuilt, a division of TekBrands, specializes in providing high-quality fabric cutting solutions for quilters and crafters of all skill levels. Known for its innovation and commitment to quality, AccuQuilt’s range of products is designed to enhance creative expression and quilting joy through precise, easy-to-use tools. AccuQuilt is a trusted name in the quilting community.
TekBrands, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is a multi-channel marketing company that offers a range of innovative solutions across various industries. Its portfolio of brands includes AccuQuilt, June Tailor, Arrow Sewing, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch, all of which are recognized for delivering high-quality products aimed at creating joyful customer experiences and streamlining creative processes. Serving a diverse customer base that includes quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, and stationery designers, TekBrands also caters to professionals in the medical, automotive, packaging, and advertising sectors. The company is known for fostering a culture of innovation and dedication among its employees, which is reflected in the satisfaction of its customers. For more information on the brands under the TekBrands umbrella, visit www.TekBrands.com.
Contact
AccuQuiltContact
Sarah LePage
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
Sarah LePage
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
Multimedia
GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set v2.0 Product Information
GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set v2.0 Product Information Sheet
Categories