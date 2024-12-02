AccuQuilt Launches GO! Me® Fabric Cutter 2.0 – a Portable, User-Friendly Solution for Beginner Quilters with Improved Roller Cutting Action

AccuQuilt’s updated GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set v2.0 offers beginner quilters a portable, user-friendly cutting solution. It includes a 6” x 6” mat, two essential dies, and a pattern booklet. Cutting up to six layers of fabric with improved roller action, it’s compatible with 200+ dies, weighs 8.5 lbs, and comes with a 30-day trial.